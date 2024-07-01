Jenna’s Side

Home
Archive
About
Death of a Snake Oil Salesman
In a world filled with opposition, how much of it is controlled?
  
Jenna McCarthy
97

June 2024

It's No Longer Up for Debate
Biden has basically relinquished his presidential candidacy
  
Jenna McCarthy
90
Tales of a Fourth Grade Dissident
TL/DR: If someone doesn’t want you to read it, buy two copies... just to be safe.
  
Jenna McCarthy
53
Conspiracy Theorism Spreading Faster than Bird Flu
California and New York apparently have been hit particularly hard. #Prayers
  
Jenna McCarthy
83
The Book of Lies: A History Lesson
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, I'm basically an idiot.
  
Jenna McCarthy
78
The War on Women Just Got Literal
(Also, wearing a sombrero might get you kicked out of your sorority.)
  
Jenna McCarthy
122
The Ugly Truth
"Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth." ~Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels
  
Jenna McCarthy
110
On Sawdust and Brownie Songs
... and the first man I ever loved.
  
Jenna McCarthy
79
It's a 'hole' new world
And apparently accuracy and sanity have no place in it.
  
Jenna McCarthy
135
Court determines that COVID vaccines are not in fact vaccines
But then some guy lost his emotional support alligator, so you may not have heard about it.
  
Jenna McCarthy
69
The Spin Doctor is back
A recap of Little Mr. Can't-Be-Wrong's predictable, pathetic testimony
  
Jenna McCarthy
76
Pop quiz: WHO's not giving up?
(I'll give you one guess.)
  
Jenna McCarthy
31
© 2024 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture