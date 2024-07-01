Jenna’s Side
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Death of a Snake Oil Salesman
In a world filled with opposition, how much of it is controlled?
13 hrs ago
•
Jenna McCarthy
128
Share this post
Death of a Snake Oil Salesman
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
97
June 2024
It's No Longer Up for Debate
Biden has basically relinquished his presidential candidacy
Jun 28
•
Jenna McCarthy
124
Share this post
It's No Longer Up for Debate
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
90
Tales of a Fourth Grade Dissident
TL/DR: If someone doesn’t want you to read it, buy two copies... just to be safe.
Jun 26
•
Jenna McCarthy
115
Share this post
Tales of a Fourth Grade Dissident
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
53
Conspiracy Theorism Spreading Faster than Bird Flu
California and New York apparently have been hit particularly hard. #Prayers
Jun 24
•
Jenna McCarthy
122
Share this post
Conspiracy Theorism Spreading Faster than Bird Flu
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
83
The Book of Lies: A History Lesson
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, I'm basically an idiot.
Jun 21
•
Jenna McCarthy
134
Share this post
The Book of Lies: A History Lesson
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
78
The War on Women Just Got Literal
(Also, wearing a sombrero might get you kicked out of your sorority.)
Jun 19
•
Jenna McCarthy
213
Share this post
The War on Women Just Got Literal
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
122
The Ugly Truth
"Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth." ~Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels
Jun 17
•
Jenna McCarthy
123
Share this post
The Ugly Truth
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
110
On Sawdust and Brownie Songs
... and the first man I ever loved.
Jun 16
•
Jenna McCarthy
126
Share this post
On Sawdust and Brownie Songs
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
79
It's a 'hole' new world
And apparently accuracy and sanity have no place in it.
Jun 12
•
Jenna McCarthy
161
Share this post
It's a 'hole' new world
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
135
Court determines that COVID vaccines are not in fact vaccines
But then some guy lost his emotional support alligator, so you may not have heard about it.
Jun 10
•
Jenna McCarthy
165
Share this post
Court determines that COVID vaccines are not in fact vaccines
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
69
The Spin Doctor is back
A recap of Little Mr. Can't-Be-Wrong's predictable, pathetic testimony
Jun 5
•
Jenna McCarthy
138
Share this post
The Spin Doctor is back
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
76
Pop quiz: WHO's not giving up?
(I'll give you one guess.)
Jun 3
•
Jenna McCarthy
102
Share this post
Pop quiz: WHO's not giving up?
jennasside.rocks
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
31
© 2024 Jenna McCarthy
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts