This week, President Trump delivered an 18-minute address to the nation and somehow managed to do the unthinkable: he stayed on topic, spoke in complete sentences, and finished in under half an hour. He covered crime, affordability, war, national security, prescription drug prices, jobs, immigration, tariffs, and where the country is headed—then capped it off by offering enthusiastic Christmas greetings before exiting the stage like a man who actually knows where he’s going.

Somewhere right around the middle, he announced a $1,776 “warrior dividend” holiday bonus for nearly 1.5 million U.S. military personnel. Yes, $1,776. Subtle? Not even a little. Spectacular? Ask a service member.

Inexplicably and in choreographed unison, the media described Trump’s public remarks as crazed, manic attacks.

According to pundits, POTUS didn’t give a speech so much as unleash an “angry turbo rant,” delivered at an “alarming pace,” in a tone that was “detached from reality” and “has cardiologists alarmed.” I am not making any of that up. Apparently, a clear, disciplined presentation is now evidence of instability and possibly an impending medical emergency and not, say, focus or coherence or proof of the radical notion that a president can be simultaneously energetic and efficient.

Do these people not recall Joe Biden yelling erratically into microphones, wandering off stages, whisper-shouting about “MAGAnomics,” or scolding invisible enemies while aides hovered around him like anxious lifeguards? Where were the armchair diagnoses, the overwrought headlines, the quotes from alarmed cardiologists back then?

Because the standard appears to be:

• Biden shouts gibberish = spirited

• Trump speaks emphatically = unhinged

Trump opened by saying he “inherited a mess,” which the commentariat dutifully framed as “attacking” and “shifting blame,” rather than what it obviously was: a factual statement that has been made by every recently inaugurated Commander in Chief since the invention of messes. When Biden said the same thing for four straight years, it was described as “context.”

Alas, a concise 18-minute speech is now considered an example of “presidential panic”—a fascinating take, given that the same outlets routinely applaud 90-minute climate lectures delivered with all the enthusiasm of a workplace ladder safety webinar.

And then there was the outrage. The horror. The scandal. You see, Trump sounded annoyed. At inflation. At dysfunction. At the fact that his predecessor invited an army of drug dealers, gang members, and murderers into the country. Ostensibly, the correct emotional response to legacy chaos is not irritation but a gentle murmur and a reassuring smile. God forbid a president sound like he stepped barefoot on a LEGO when speaking of the dumpster fire he took over.

What really bothers the media—although they’d swallow a pack of thumb tacks before admitting it—isn’t Trump’s tone, it’s his clarity. He didn’t trail off. He didn’t lose his place. He didn’t confuse Ukraine with Iraq or the present with 1973. He spoke quickly because he had things to say and a fixed window of time to say them in, not because he was fighting his own brain for custody of the words.

President Trump ended his speech with a customary holiday wish—“May each and every one of you have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year, God bless you all”—which somehow the media labeled a furious rant by a man transparently out of control, rather than, say, crisp yuletide enthusiasm or seasonal goodwill.

The Daily Beast delightfully reported that Trump delivered this holiday kicker “without pausing or showing any hint of festive joy on his face.” Hahaha now The Daily Beast is the self-appointed arbiter of festive facial compliance. The digital gossip rag wrapped its Pulitzer-quality coverage with this gem:

“During a rally on the economy earlier this month, the billionaire also suggested Americans could cut back on Christmas spending. ‘You know, you can give up certain products. Uh, you can give up pencils,’ he said.”

They’re never going to let that pencil line go.

And here’s the truly sidesplitting part: according to the internet, there were “leaks and rumors” that Trump was going to declare war on Venezuela—which is the only reason the cable-news complex even deigned to cover his monologue in the first place. They tuned in expecting DEFCON graphics, emergency chyrons, and a fresh foreign-policy apocalypse—only to be ambushed by an 18-minute presidential highlight reel and a joyful forceful Christmas blessing.

“He just educated millions of people in 15 minutes,” wrote @MJTruthUltra on X. “A LOT of people were watching tonight.”

I watched the thing three times, trying—heroically—to be objective. I looked for the fury. I squinted for the froth. I paused, rewound, and scanned transcripts, determined to see how this could possibly be twisted into a profoundly disturbing, unhinged meltdown. I failed. Repeatedly.

I’m not saying it was Shakespearean (although Newt Gingrich did call it “worthy of Ronald Reagan”) or that some of his claims weren’t exaggerated or even made up entirely, but it was sharp, sweeping, and—most inconvenient of all—stacked with loads of positive news. What it wasn’t, by any stretch of the imagination, was Alec “you’re a rude, thoughtless little pig” Baldwin’s message to his daughter or Will “keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth” Smith at the Oscars.

(The press didn’t get the memo.)

The real problem for the media, of course, is that Trump’s speech didn’t give them what they wanted. It wasn’t rambling. It wasn’t confused. It didn’t collapse into spectacle. It wasn’t bombastic or insulting or even a tiny bit meme-worthy. So the spin had to do the work instead.

I’ve spent countless column-hours pecking out some version of, “oh, relax, liberal panic peddlers, it’s just Trump being Trump.” But even when Trump isn’t remotely Trumpish, they combust on cue anyway. It literally doesn’t matter what the man says or does; the headlines are written in advance. Calm or animated, measured or melodramatic, the conclusion will always be the same: Unstable Kumquat Detonates; Democracy Crumbles.

This is how Sky News saw it.

Are they hoping we didn’t tune in? That we’ll wait for them to tell us how we should feel about it? Or that if they say “It was hysterical and divisive!” loudly and often enough, we’ll believe what we’re told instead of what we saw with our own eyes?

Because the playbook is comically obvious at this point.

When Trump speaks confidently, he’s “defensive and ornery.”

When he speaks quickly, he’s “manic.”

When he speaks forcefully, he’s “dangerous.”

And when he says something substantive? Well—according to the preternaturally perturbed press—he didn’t say anything important at all. Which is some impressive intellectual origami considering they spent the last 36 hours telling us how alarming the whole thing was.

Go figure.

