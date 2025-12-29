Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Mitch
12h

One of the best lines of 2025:

This is more like waking up, stepping over a dead body in your living room, and announcing you’re “monitoring the situation” while making coffee.

Thanks, Jenna!

Dr. Molly Rutherford
12hEdited

Meanwhile, physicians are being investigated (for Medicaid and Medicare fraud) for improper "coding" and other nitpicky offenses. Another reason I left the system and refuse to take govt or insurance payment for my services. I experienced a Medicare fraud investigation when I worked for an addiction company that committed fraud by ordering too many urine drug screens on patients. I was ultimately cleared, but I believe the owners did some prison time. I do not condone what they did, as a standard $5 cup is usually sufficient and they were sending the $1000 version for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement. (I saw none of that money, to be clear) Obviously, this "fraud" pales in comparison to the Minnesota assclownery.

