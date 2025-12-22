Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

TriTorch
"When you belittle someone you do not define them. You define yourself."

The commandment to do unto others as you would appears to be at the heart of every major religion:

Christianity: In everything, do to others as you would have them to to you; for this is the law and the prophets. (Jesus, Matt: 7:12)

Sikhism: I am a stranger to no one; and no one is a stranger to me. Indeed, I am a friend to all. (Guru Granth Sahib, p. 1299)

Islam: Not One of you truly believes until you wish for others what you wish for your self. (Mohammad, Hadith)

Zorastrianism: Do not do unto others whatever is injurious to yourself. (Shayast-na-Sayast 13.29)

Hinduism: This is the sum of duty: do not do to others what would case pain if done to you (Mahabharata 5:1517)

Buddhism: Treat not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful. (Udana-Varga 5:18)

Judaism: What is hateful to you, do not do to your neighbor. This is the whole of the Torah; all the rest is commentary. (Hillel, Talmud, Shabbat 31a)

Jainism: One should treat all creatures in the world as one would like to be treated. (Mahavira, Sutrakritanga)

Taoism: Regard your neighbour’s gain as your own gain, and your neighbor’s loss as your own loss. (T’ai Shang Kan Ying P’ien 213-218)

Peace on earth and good will toward men. Merry Christmas all.

Liz Hoffmaster
Dear Jenna, would that we collectively embrace this lesson you offer: "A brief aside: Guys. If your idea of defending civility involves fighting obscenities with more obscenities, you’re sort of missing the plot. Can we all agree to try to be better than Michelea? It’s not a high bar."

Great summary of a story with a happy Christmas ending❤️

