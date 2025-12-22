What began as a routine afternoon of folding sweaters at Target in exchange for a (probably) piddling paycheck ended with a standing ovation—which is certainly not how most viral bullying episodes go.

In case you missed it: for reasons explicable only to someone who specializes in severe mental disorders, a woman named Michelea Ponce marched into a Target store in Chico, CA, and filmed herself unleashing a profanity-laced tirade against an elderly employee named Jeanie Beeman. Jeanie’s hideous offense? Wearing a Charlie Kirk “FREEDOM” shirt on the job. The clip—intended, one assumes, to shame Jeanie into ideological compliance—instead became a master class in consequences.

Funny how legacy media literally could not care less about this story.

The confrontation is painful to watch. Michelea—who apparently fancied herself an “anti-racist activist” before torching her entire life—is belligerent, profane, and completely unhinged by the sight of a T-shirt. Jeanie, meanwhile, is calm, polite, and unfailingly gracious—answering abuse with composure, refusing to escalate, and ending the exchange by sweetly wishing her attacker a nice day before walking away. It’s less a confrontation than a character study: what happens when pure crass meets dignified class.

Michelea: They let you wear that shirt here? Jeanie: Yes. Why? Why are you taking my picture? Michelea: Why are you wearing that shirt? You’re working. Jeanie: It’s a red shirt. I can wear any red shirt. Michelea: It’s not a plain shirt. It’s a Charlie Kirk shirt. Jeanie [excited]: Oh, yes, I know! Michelea: Are you f—ing stupid? Why the f—k would you wear that? You’re at work, at Target. That’s not a Target shirt. It’s not a plain red shirt. You support a racist? Narrator: I know, you want to throttle Michelea right now. Spoiler: She gets what’s coming. Jeanie: It’s not racist. Michelea: You support a racist. Jeanie: He’s not a racist. Michelea: Yes, he is. Jeanie: No, he’s not. Michelea: Yes, he f—ing is. Jeanie: I’m sorry, I’m not going to argue with you. Michelea: You’re not. You should go get your manager. You should not be allowed to wear that at work. Unacceptable. Un-f—ing-acceptable. Jeanie: That’s your opinion. Michelea: The option is he’s a f—ing racist and you support him. Jeanie: That’s your opinion, ma’am. Have a nice day. Michelea: You should not be allowed to wear that. This is going to be taken above your f—ing head. That’s insane. Insane. Jeanie: Have a nice day. [*Walks away like an absolute boss.] Michelea [still filming!]: In-f—ing-sane. Piece of sh*t.

Think about this for a moment: This deranged, hateful leftist didn’t just launch an unprovoked assault on a senior. She filmed herself doing it. And then she promptly and proudly uploaded it to TikTok—where she probably expected it to receive a rousing viral round of applause and maybe a cable news anchor job offer.

That is not, in fact, what went down.

Whatever Michelea surely hoped would happen, the exact opposite transpired. Digital lynch mobs shared the clip thousands of times. Conspiracy sleuths quickly publicized her name, her life story, and every bit of dirt they could dig up on her. When they found out that she was employed as a medical assistant of all things—as in, someone charged with caring for other human beings—they went full George Carlin on her employer, Enloe Medical Center.

(A brief aside: Guys. If your idea of defending civility involves fighting obscenities with more obscenities, you’re sort of missing the plot. Can we all agree to try to be better than Michelea? It’s not a high bar.)

Enloe confirmed it was aware of the incident and soon issued a statement saying it would investigate, while pointedly declining to confirm whether Michelea had been terminated—despite hundreds of breathless posts on X insisting she already had. Jeanie, to her continued credit, told reporters she did not want Michelea fired, which further cemented her sainthood while turning the internet even more feral—especially after learning that she lost her husband to suicide twelve years ago.

Oof.

After a supposed investigation, Chico police determined that “the actions of the woman recording the video do not meet the threshold for criminal acts.” (But a thirteen-year-old kid can get arrested for passing gas in a classroom and then turning off his classmates’ computers? Tell me our “justice system” is broken without telling me it’s broken.) Meanwhile, Michelea deleted her entire digital existence and then issued a forced, too-little apology that social media had exactly zero time for.

Um, how about Make Abuse Wrong Again?

(That sound you hear is the Find Out portion of the program.)

And then came the plot twist.

A thoughtful journalist launched a GiveSendGo to “send Jeanie on a much-needed vacation;” when it quickly soared into six figures, the goalpost shifted to “let’s help Jeanie retire.” She went from stacking khakis under fluorescent lights to being celebrated as the accidental patron saint of poise, courage, and being the bigger person. And just when you thought the story had peaked, Turning Point USA did what it does best: it leaned all the way in.

Jeanie was invited to AmericaFest, TPUSA’s annual megaconference that draws thousands of speakers, activists, media figures, and young conservatives. Not as a punchline. Not as a prop. But as a guest of honor. The septuagenarian was brought on stage—in her bright red FREEDOM t-shirt, of course—introduced to a roaring crowd, and applauded for handling a public shaming attempt with grace and unearned kindness.

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, warmly welcomed the surprising new face of the movement (and later, rapper Nicki Minaj, prompting conservatives to cheer, liberals to spiral, and the internet to basically short-circuit). Kirk later posted a heartfelt message on X, saying, “Such a precious moment with sweet Jeanie Beeman at AmFest 2025. Thank you for being a part of my Charlie’s legacy. I love your courage. God bless you.”

I can only hope that Michelea has seen a clip of the woman she tried to humiliate receiving a standing ovation at a packed arena under a giant banner bearing Charlie Kirk’s name.

I don’t care that Michelea is a grown-ass woman; my literal first thought when I saw the clip was, where is her mother? I would be flattened if one of my daughters behaved this way. Which is why I cannot tell you how relieved I was to stumble across this in my research:

“First, I’d like to start off by providing my deepest apologies to Jeanie,” Michelea’s mother, Debbie Silvey, wrote in a statement. “Jeanie, I am deeply sorry that you were treated in such a horrific way. No one should ever be treated in such a way. The way you conducted yourself, should be an inspiration to many. Unfortunately, my daughter did not conduct herself in any type of an appropriate way. I am mortified by her behavior. Myself and my family do not agree with, nor approve of Michelea’s expressed beliefs or behavior. As a mother, it breaks my heart to see my child treat another person with such destain [sic]. I do not condone Michelea’s actions.”

So at least there’s that.

The moral of the story is almost too obvious: if you film yourself browbeating a stranger and assume the internet will knight you as a hero, you should probably reread the terms and conditions of reality. Volume is not virtue. Profanity is not persuasion. And the absolute best way to disarm a heckler is quietly, politely, and while telling them to have a nice day.

God bless and protect this woman.

Let me know what you think about Jeanie in the comments. (I’m pretty sure I know how you feel about Michelea.) And a very merry Christmas week to all. XOXO

