Welcome to Another Winter of Severe Illness and Death!
Forget COVID and run-of-the-mill viral respiratory illness. The "Super Flu" is here—and experts want you doom-scrolling from beneath three blankets.
Happy new year, fam. Thanks for being my tribe. :)
Lock up your children! Cancel your plans! Breathe only through a military-grade, HEPA-filtered, full-body oxygen delivery system! The Super Flu™ is here—and it’s surging (*or skyrocketing, depending on how many character spaces you have available in your headline) across the globe.
News tickers are pulsing. Anchors are furrowing brows. Experts are gravely explaining that while severity indicators remain low (translation: busy, yes; deadly, not so much) you should still panic immediately and enthusiastically. There are charts. There are
scariants variants. There’s a subclade. There is, somehow, a flu out there that is both milder than usual and also somehow terrifying enough to have earned a superlative.
I NEED TO KNOW HOW PANICKY TO BE! SIGN ME UP!