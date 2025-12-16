It took less than 24 hours for a family’s devastation to become a political minefield.

Over the weekend, legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found slain in their Los Angeles home in what authorities are describing as a gruesome and violent crime. The details are grim. The couple’s son Nick, a screenwriter who has struggled with drug addiction and homelessness, has been arrested on murder charges. It is, by any reasonable standard, an unthinkable tragedy.

Reiner was the genius behind such iconic films as When Harry Met Sally, This is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, The Princess Bride, and Stand by Me. He was also a prominent Democratic Party activist, donor, and vocal critic of Donald Trump.

That last part is really key.

Within hours of the horrific news hitting the media fan, Trump took to Truth Social. And because he’s not, say, Nelson Mandela or Atticus Finch, he unleashed a rambling, comma-soaked monologue that did what Trump comms reliably do: it detonated on contact. Rather than offering conventional condolences or a professional tribute, he framed Reiner’s death through the lens of political obsession, invoking “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and suggesting that Reiner’s lifelong fixation on him had somehow consumed him. It was inappropriate, gratuitous, and—if I’m being honest—completely on brand.

You don’t need to be a clairvoyant to predict what happened next.

Cable news panels lit up. Blue-check accounts went incandescent. Digital audiences declared the comment “disrespectful,” “disgusting,” “a seriously deranged post that hints at some personality disorder,” and in at least one case, “proof that we are a broken, amoral nation.” The outrage was immediate, sweeping, and almost choreographed—like a fire drill everyone has practiced so many times they no longer need instructions.

At this point, Trump didn’t even need to elaborate. He tossed a rhetorical match, and the media reaction machine did the rest.

What’s striking isn’t that Trump said something inflammatory. That’s literally what he does. What’s impressive is how reliably his critics respond as if this is the first time they’ve encountered him—every single time. The same escalations. The same hysteria. The same insistence that this time he’s crossed a line that apparently survived the last eight years intact.

The tragedy itself quickly became secondary. The story wasn’t the hideous crime, the investigation, or the victims’ lives. It was Trump’s words, Trump’s narcissism, Trump’s pathology—and, implicitly, the righteousness of reacting to him at full volume.

Which is why people keep saying the reaction “proves” Trump Derangement Syndrome—not as a medical diagnosis, but as a media reflex. Trump remains uniquely capable of hijacking attention, not because of what he says, but because of how predictably everyone else responds. If they actually ignored him—which they are physically incapable of doing—his influence would shrink. But instead, they react in furious unison, and he dominates the cycle again.

Trump supporters spent much of the day digging up every hateful thing Reiner ever said about POTUS, which could fill a small library and includes such gems as “malignantly narcissistic,” “moronic,” “mentally unstable,” and “the single most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States.” “Imagine what Rob Reiner would have posted if Trump had died,” one X user wrote. “It would not have been half as nice as this post.” She’s not wrong.

On Substack, writer Sasha Stone (who often characterizes herself as a former member of the “Democratic doomsday cult”) pointed out a sentiment echoed frequently on X: This is not a Charlie Kirk situation. Despite Reiner’s vocal disdain for all things MAGA, the vast majority of the right isn’t openly reveling in the loss of a human life.

I actually did see a small handful of ugly—if not quite celebratory—posts online, but to the above point, nothing like the perverse glee we saw after Kirk’s assassination.

Regardless of either “side’s” reaction, the circumstances are heartbreaking. Trump’s comment was all ego. That should surprise roughly no one. But the most revealing part of the whole debacle was watching the rage metastasize so quickly it nearly swallowed the original event whole. Yes, Trump makes everything about Trump. That part is baked in. What’s harder to ignore is how eagerly his haters finish the job for him—amplifying his message, circulating it, screenshotting it, breathlessly sharing it as if this repost, this headline, this scathing 140-character caption will finally make the rest of the world hate him as much as they do.

Which brings us to the real rot here. Somewhere along the way, politics became a moral sorting mechanism for basic human worth. As if voting the “wrong” way quietly voids your right not to be murdered. As if a violent death can be contextualized, minimized, or even faintly justified by someone’s opinions, tweets, or cable-news alignment. There was a time—not even that long ago—when celebrating any murder was universally understood as deranged. Now it’s apparently a partisan question, and that should alarm everyone far more than a tasteless Truth Social post ever could.

Because truthfully, Trump didn’t force himself into the center of the story. He was placed there—carefully, dutifully, almost lovingly—by people who cannot look away.

If they had an ounce of self-awareness (spoiler: they do not), they’d be asking themselves whether this reflexive fury is accomplishing anything other than keeping him exactly where he wants to be.

