As my regulars know, I was fortunate enough to spend Thanksgiving in Italy. (And as for the detailed culinary description you requested, David, it was an epicurean orgy of light yet hearty lasagna alla Bolognese, creamy burrata drizzled in local olive oil, perfectly crusty bread, and deliciously memorable cacio e pepe. You’re welcome.) I brought back with me a new leather bag, some t-shirts with inappropriate Italian sayings on them (as you do), and a nasty cold. I promptly cubed some raw garlic and washed it down with my favorite “hot honey tea*”. After a few days of an annoying cough and runny nose, I was good as new.

*To make hot honey tea: Take 1 cup raw, unfiltered honey and add 1 tsp each cayenne pepper, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, and turmeric, then mix and add a dollop to hot water as needed. Store in a sealed jar (no need to refrigerate). So good!

My Florida family wasn’t so lucky. “We had an awesome Thanksgiving but five of us got Covid,” my aunt told me via email. “The jabs didn’t protect us.” You don’t say, is what I wanted to reply (she knows how I feel and loves me anyway and in fact reads this stack so hi Linny!), and also How on earth do you “know” you have COVID? Are people actually still sticking those toxic chemical swabs up their noses?

Apparently, they are. This, gentle readers, is because according to Newsweek in a piece published just yesterday, “with another strain of the coronavirus making the rounds, medical professionals say it might be harder to distinguish whether you have COVID-19, the flu or the common cold without taking a test.”

Anyone know how to buff forehead marks out of a desktop? Asking for a friend.

The problem is those tricky Covid symptoms. You know, the cough, cold, runny nose or congestion, sore throat, fatigue, shortness of breath, diarrhea, fever, and loss of taste or smell. “Many of these symptoms also overlap with cold and flu symptoms,” Newsweek explained helpfully, “which is why experts say it's important to take a test to confirm the illness and treat it accordingly.”

Not shockingly, the Newsweek report includes exactly zero suggestions for “treating it accordingly”—not ivermectin, of course, but also not zinc or melatonin or sunshine or exercise and quality sleep or Vitamins D and C, all of which have proven to be beneficial in treating Covid. Instead, the very short exposé is essentially an ad for Pharma.

Somehow, the vaccine industrial complex can even spin record low Covid cases into a Pfizer infomercial:

“A drop locally in respiratory virus cases as compared to the last several years has medical experts urging Western New Yorkers to take advantage of the relative lull and bolster their immunity now with vaccinations,” the Buffalo News article that I had to pay a dollar to read explains.

The media’s get-your-Covid-booster routine is a lot like my husband’s favorite work jeans: tired, slightly embarrassing, and worn thin with holes all over… but he just won’t give them up.

I’m not even joking when I say I’d sort of forgotten about Covid. I mean, everyone knows by now that the whole thing was a big scam, right? Haven’t we moved onto alien invasions and Disease X and Diddy ‘bouta bring down all of Pedowood?

Alas, we have not. As it has for the past several years, damning new data around Covid vaccines emerges every other day. A peer-reviewed study published last week revealed DNA contamination in Pfizer vaccines is three to four times the legal limit. The findings led the authors to call for “an immediate halt of all RNA biologicals.” Brave, outspoken doctors like Aseem Malhotra are demanding the very same thing, insisting “We’ve got clear evidence of harm. We’ve got clear, good evidence that [the vaccines] are at least eight times more harmful than beneficial… we’ve got mechanistic evidence supported by one of the world’s top oncologists and immunologists that they cause cancer. We’ve got overwhelming evidence.” And yet as I type, these are the CDC’s “Core Covid Prevention Strategies,” which live rent-free on their website::

If you’re the sort who skips over images, I’ll sum up this stellar public health agency advice for you: get boosted, wash your hands, and open your windows. I’m not even making that up. Again, no sunshine, supplements, or exercise. Just unsafe, ineffective drugs and the occasional gentle breeze.

This week a research team that’s been studying thousands of pages of vaccine trial data alleged in a report that Pfizer didn’t just ignore early vaccines deaths, but actively covered them up. We’ve got Texas and Kansas currently suing Pfizer for misleading the public about their product’s safety and efficacy. Booster uptake ought to be renamed booster downtake—the CDC reports that just 19 percent of Americans got jabbed this year. Praise God.

And yet just two days ago, current HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra signed the twelfth [not a typo] amendment to the PREP act, extending Covid’s official “emergency” status (along with the liability immunity vaccine manufacturers currently enjoy) through the end of 2029. For some sniffles and a sore throat that may in fact be a cold. Mkay.

Just 38 more days until January 20th, in case anyone was wondering.

