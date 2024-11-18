At a Trump rally in Duluth, Georgia shortly before the election, Tucker Carlson galvanized supporters with a hilariously apt analogy. “If you allow people to get away with things that are completely over-the-top and outrageous… if you allow your hormone-addled fifteen-year-old daughter to slam the door of her bedroom and give you the finger, you’re going to get more of it. There has to be a point at which Dad comes home,” Carlson quipped. “Yeah, that’s right. Dad comes home… and he’s pissed.”

Folks may or may not be terrified of a furious Trump, but there’s no doubt that disappointed, rueful RFK Jr. has people shaking in their too-tight, Dorito-stained sweats.

TikTok is a sea of comedic clips featuring a caricatured Kennedy policing people’s snack choices, in some cases going door-to-door confiscating their Oreos and popping genie-style out of some crap-food concoction or other with an unsolicited health lecture.

I get it; it’s funny. It’s like your super-chill boss—the one who lets you work from home in your PJs and believes in mental health days and unlimited PTO—has just been fired and his replacement is promising to track your keystrokes and organize mandatory team-building hikes. Except it’s not just reluctant gym rats and Big Mac addicts freaking out about a Kennedy crack-down. Groups like the apparently unironic “Committee to Protect Health Care [Payouts]” have launched anti-RFK campaigns with the sole purpose of preventing his confirmation.

“Doctors Across the Nation Outraged at RFK Jr.'s Appointment to Secretary of Health and Human Services,” one page—supposedly created by a group of physicians—is headlined. It continues [and I’m only going to paste as much as I can stomach here, but do check out the whole sorry, slanderous mess if you have low-to-normal blood pressure and aren’t prone to violent outbursts]:

As physicians who care deeply about the health and safety of our patients and communities, we are appalled by Donald Trump's reckless decision to appoint Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system. [*author pauses to projectile vomit*] RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency–he is actively dangerous. We urge the Senate to protect and defend our patients' access to quality health care by rejecting his appointment. This appointment is an affront to the principles of public health, the tireless dedication of medical professionals, and the trust that millions of Americans place in the health care system. RFK Jr. has a well-documented history of spreading dangerous disinformation on vaccines and public health interventions, leaving vulnerable communities unprotected and placing millions of lives at risk. His appointment is a direct threat to the safety of our patients and the public at large.

[AUTHOR’S NOTE: PAY PARTICULAR ATTENTION TO THIS STEAMING LOAD OF MANURE; ALL EMPHASIS MINE]

A strong public health infrastructure can only be achieved when we work collectively to protect one another. Vaccines are among the greatest medical breakthroughs in history, saving millions of lives and transforming communities worldwide. The polio vaccine, for instance, prevented 20 million cases of paralysis in American children and has nearly eradicated the disease. Similarly, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine has been shown to completely prevent cervical cancer–an achievement once thought impossible.

I’ve tried—I swear, I have—to find forgiveness and grace in my heart for the medical professionals who pushed Covid vaccines. They were trained by a malicious system, I remind myself, and they’re governed by corrupt boards and agencies. They’re only doing what they’ve been told to do by institutions they were taught to trust. There but for the grace of God and kumbaya and bless their hearts and goodwill toward men and a million other platitudes.

But I can’t do it anymore. This is blatant, blasphemous BS. The HPV vaccine not only has not been shown to completely (or even partially) prevent cervical cancer (for one thing, not all cervical cancers are caused by HPV, so it’s an absurd claim at the very, most generous best); the HPV vaccine has actually been proven to have negative efficacy, meaning recipients are more likely to develop cervical cancer (plus a host of other not-so-rare side effects). Do these “physicians who care deeply about the health and safety of [their] patients and communities” not know this? If not, why? How?

As for polio, the supposed poster child of vaccine efficacy, it is well documented that the disease’s trajectory was trending sharply downward prior to the introduction of any “vaccines.” So a group of modern-day so-called doctors giving inoculation unanimous, unequivocal credit for its eradication is either a) woefully, willfully ignorant, or b) not even a little bit willing to bite the hand that so lavishly feeds it.

It would be one thing if the polio vaccine were only ineffective. Published studies suggest this widely hailed “medical miracle” is suspiciously linked—much like another needless, overhyped vaccine you may be familiar with—to cancer, HIV, and AIDS. Can these “physicians who care deeply about the health and safety of [their] patients and communities” not read? Did curiosity die with Marie Curie? Is medical school merely preschool (repeat after me, class!) with harder books, frequent hangovers, and crippling student debt?

I can’t be gracious anymore. I’m fresh out of f*cks forgiveness. We know definitively that doctors are rewarded every time they prick one of their patients with a potentially deadly needle—and that the greater the percentage of their Covid-jabbed patient base gets, the higher the per patient payout.

You can read about the whole sordid scheme, as well as see how caring physicians were guided to handle justified hesitancy and science-backed objections here .

And of course, it’s not just Covid. For every pint-sized patient who has received the “CDC recommended vaccinations” by their second birthday, Blue Cross Blue Shield gives pediatricians a $400 bonus. That may not sound like an exorbitant amount, but for just a hundred patients (and the average single pediatric practice has between 1,000 and 1,500), you’re talking about an extra $40,000. Pharma spends billions of dollars a year bribing doctors, a published fact that smacks of Epstein-level cognitive dissonance: Much “Look at naughty Pharma buying off doctors again,” and not even a whispered, “Which doctors? MY doctor?”

It makes me violently sick to admit it, but I can see why physicians might be lining up to circulate and sign a petition to keep that anti-vaxxer out of the White House. Because the minute he gets in there, the cash cow is heading to the butcher.

It’s so far beyond disgraceful that I struggle to come up with a fitting descriptor. (I’ve used abhorrent to describe toilet paper and heinous to summarize slow restaurant service. This calls for a word that doesn’t even exist yet, like repugnastrophic or malifesterous. Please drop your best epithet in the comments.)

Kennedy’s wild conspiracy theories include advocating for proper vaccine testing, prioritizing public health and safety over corporate profits, and getting the chemicals that are banned around the world out of our food. Clearly, he must be stopped!

This should not be controversial.

SO crunchy of us to be anti-carcinogen, USA Today .

As I said in my most recent stack, the more the machine tries to malign something or someone, the more we [thinking people] should rally behind fight like hell for it.

You can give the bogus “Committee to Protect” a piece of your mind on Instagram, X, or Facebook, and tell me in the comments how you plan to support RFK Jr.

