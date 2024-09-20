By now, everyone knows that Sean “Diddy’ Combs has been arrested… again. (Past brushes with the law have included charges of weapons possession, bribery, battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and making terrorist threats.) This time around, allegations against the music mogul include sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, the penalties for which include life imprisonment.

(The penalties could also amount to a few fines and forfeiture of assets gained through illegal activities, but our criminal justice system is fair and balanced and you can’t buy your way out of trouble. Really.)

The first I heard of Diddy’s most recent dallying was in an article in People magazine, a “quote-filled” “story” that used the newly trendy term “freak off” no fewer than eleven times [*mentally flushes eyes with bleach*].

You can read delve into the sordid details all over the internet, but for folks who prefer the Reader’s Digest version, the charges involve drugs, prostitutes, multi-day orgies, IV fluids, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and for some reason the most horrifying detail, the discovery of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant at Diddy’s freak-off pad. As if we needed further further proof of pervasive entertainment industry perversion after R. Kelly, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Bill Cosby, but here we are.

TikTok journalist Ian Carroll [*I almost put journalist in quotes out of habit, but in reality this guy is infinitely more deserving of that once illustrious title than Rachel Maddow or David Muir or Jake Tapper because he is actually questioning and investigating things so I opted not to] has been doing a deep dive into the Diddy scandal. It turns out, the story goes way deeper than one depraved musician abusing his celebrity.

Like Epstein, it’s believed that Diddy not only freaked off with a host of A-list musicians, actors, professional athletes, and politicians, but he recorded all of those dirty doings and is now blackmailing half of Hollyweird, the pro sports community, and Washington DC. Some say it’s been happening for more than a decade.

Way back in 2018, a man who claimed to be one of Diddy’s “sex slaves” went on a shooting and vandalism rampage at none other than the Trump National Doral Miami Hotel. In a post-arrest interview, defendant Jonathan Oddi mumbled about Diddy, Bohemian grove, the Bushes, the illuminati, liquid cocaine, Hillary Clinton, herpes, the hip hop agenda (to move massive amounts of drugs), the royal family, and “Obama [who he calls a CIA agent]’s plan for Trump.”

At the time, Oddi was written off as just another wack-job who happened to have a crush on Melania Trump (this was before conspiracy theorist was the go-to slur for anyone dancing around the edges of the truth, BTW).

ODDI: “They want the US to fall. They’ve already been creating a state of chaos and confusion. There’s a select few [billionaires] that run the country. They do satanic ritual abuse, CIA mind programming techniques, pedophilia, animal abuse, sacrifices. If you look at the illuminati card game, it tells you exactly what their agenda is. It’s called mental pre-programming. They show Donald [Trump] dead in that game. I’m not crazy. They have everything, the twin towers. It’s kind of like a hidden agenda… but hidden in plain sight.” BASICALLY THE UNIVERSE: “Hahahahaha, okay freak show. You can go back to chasing Bigfoot all over the flat earth.”

Oddly, I have zero recollection of the Oddi arrest. I don’t even recall hearing about the hotel shooting. If I’d watched that interview six million years ago when it first came out, I’d have dismissed the dude as delusional, too. But today, in light of everything that’s been exposed the past few years, his claims don’t just make sense, they actually explain a lot.

As I mentioned, Journalist Carroll has been busily connecting dots online (going back to the brutal smearing of Michael Jackson’s name despite an overwhelming lack of evidence to support the child abuse allegations against him). Carroll’s worth a follow even if pop culture rabbit holes aren’t your thing, because I don’t know if you realize this, but the line between entertainment and politics is razor thin. (They might have Tay-Tay and Demi Lovato, but we’ve got Kid Rock and Ted Nugent. When all hell breaks out, I like our odds better.)

Diddy has been accused of being a FED with ties to the murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls. And luminaries from Oprah and Obama to Taylor Swift and Trump have been spotted rubbing elbows with the lowlife. Will he reveal his freak-off evite list? Will this be the beginning of the end of the celebrity pedophile ring the left denies even exists? Or will Diddy be Killaried Epsteined found lifeless in his cell and the debauchery will continue, only with a new ringleader?

Tell me what you think happens next in the comments.

P.S. If Diddy commits suicide, Diddy didn’t commit suicide.