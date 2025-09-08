Remember when Trump was tweeting (back before he was banned, reinstated, and then half-banned from X again) about vaccine overload causing autism? When he warned that healthy kids who were getting pumped like bicycle tires with endless shots were changing overnight? “AUTISM,” he TRUMP-eted. “Many such cases!” He wasn’t subtle. He wasn’t hedging. He knew.

And now we’re supposed to believe that after a sit-down at the White House with Bill “I May Have Secretly Commissioned the Georgia Guidestones” Gates, Trump suddenly thinks vaccines are snuggly kittens and blinding sunshine and “not controversial at all”?

He did. He said that.

“You have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine I think is amazing. A lot of people think that Covid is amazing. You know, I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don’t have to be vaccinated. You have vaccines that work. Just pure and simple they work. They’re not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don’t have controversy at all, I think people should take them.”

Excuse me while I bang my head against the nearest 5G tower.

If you’re having a hard time keeping up, you’re not alone. The top-down messaging on this stuff is as consistent as Kamala’s accent. Just last week, Trump demanded full disclosure from Pfizer and openly suggested that the Covid vaccines might not be safe (a literal week after calling Operation Warp Speed “one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or the military”). His very own HHS secretary, who recently announced the development of a universal vaccine platform, wrote an entire book (Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak) detailing how unjabbed kids aren’t just healthier; they’re smarter, calmer, taller, shinier, probably better at math, and almost certainly less likely to scream “Where’s your mask?” at strangers in Whole Foods. Kennedy also pulled U.S. funding from Gavi, Bill Gates’ supposed vaccine-equity alliance, for “ignoring vaccine safety.” I’m no White House insider, but I’ve got to assume Bobby has shared his concerns with POTUS on countless occasions at painstaking, unequivocal length.

But the second the tech bros slid in with their arrogant little smirks and soy-latte breath, Trump’s tune flip-flopped again. Now the man who wanted to save our children and our future is parroting “safe and effective” like a CDC intern on day one of orientation.

What in the heck happened? Did it involve a bribe? A threat? Who got to him? Is it about Epstein? What do they know? What do they have? Does he have dementia? Did the body double suffer a glitch? Is a Windows Trump Edition (now with gold-plated desktop icons, a built-in Truth Social app, and a Dancing Trump™ screensaver!) being dangled here?

Gates: “Mr. President, we have to restore confidence. Vaccines are safe, they’re effective, and they’re very, very profitable.” Trump: “I don’t know, Bill, I’ve said some things, I’ve seen some things. The kids—lots of autism, people are talking.” Gates: [slides a shiny, new McGold Card across the table] Trump: “Is this… what I think it is? Free Big Macs? For life?” Gates: Trump: “You know what? Many vaccines are really good. Really, really good. People are saying the best.”

Naturally, there’s no shortage of hahahaha you just got played again, dawg, how dumb are you actually? on X. This perspective manifests itself in Theory #1: Trump’s in on it. He’s a puppet. Always has been. He partied with the same billionaires, cut deals with the same globalists, and now here he is cozying up to Bill “Digital Prison” Gates—the guy who never met a biometric ID or synthetic patty he didn’t want to force-feed humanity. If you think Trump is secretly your savior, congratulations, you’ve been recruited into the cabal’s marketing department.

Of course, there are just as many patronizing oh, you silly geese, do you not see yet that this is peak Trumping? Which brings us to Theory #2: Trump knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s not stupid. He read the same CDC emails RFK Jr. exposed, he saw the Verstraeten study, he knows the lawsuits are coming. He ordered all federal agencies to delete their employees’ vaccination records. He’s on our team! He’s simply playing neutral. Florida just nuked all vaccine mandates, and now Kennedy is preparing to present the actual cause of autism this month. Timing, people. Optics. Trump can’t spook the herd while RFK is setting the bonfire.

I think it’s important to point out that a president’s job is to meet with his adversaries. When POTUS sits down with Kim Jong-un or Xi Jinping or Justin Trudeau, nobody is freaking out about a potential alliance. It’s called diplomacy. No, Gates isn’t a world leader or even an ambassador. But as one of the richest men on the planet who has his filthy fingers in just about every aspect of American life, even though I loathe the idea of anyone giving the fauxlanthropist a second of airtime, I can see why Trump feels the need to play ball.

Overall, I’m on the fence. But I do find it… interesting… that Gates and Zuckerberg both shuffled into the White House on the very same day RFK Jr. was exposing the pharma shills in Congress. Coincidence? Maybe. But when two tech titans show up on the VIP list just as Big Needle’s dirty laundry is being aired, it sort of looks like calendar coordination to me.

Call it strategy, sabotage, sellout, or survival—whatever it is, let’s not get it twisted: HE KNOWS. The question is whether he’s biding his time… or being played by the billionaire vaccine lobby.

What do you think is going on? Give me your best speculation in the comments.

