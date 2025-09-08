Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
2h

"What in the covfefe is even going on here?" 🤣

I can't look at any of it. I have no idea what's going on. He obviously knows, and I WANT TO BELIEVE that this will end up being some kind of play towards the good. But Jenna, I'm just gonna wait for you to spoon-feed it to me in between memes. And I'll read the comments section 🤣

Maybe Gates is joining Bourla & Cassidy in the Nobel Prize talk, which I feel like is Kryptonite for DJT (that was a BRILLIANT move by them, btw)?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
PJ Maresco's avatar
PJ Maresco
2h

Trump is limited (extremely?) in his basic science knowledge ...it seems, and easily swayed by the last person he spoke to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture