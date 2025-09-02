Jenna’s Side

Jenna's Side

HillsideFarmer
4h

The way I see it, Trump's post about Operation Warp Speed is the medical freedom community's opportunity to explain to President Trump that the Covid-related advice he got in 2020 was terrible. I posted the following on Truth Social yesterday, and I hope many people will post something similar.

"President Trump, you asked if Operation Warp Speed was a success. The sad truth is that it was not a success. But that was NOT your fault. You were led astray by Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, the WHO, the CDC, Pfizer, Moderna, and many others who had perverse incentives for lying to you. And the mainstream media lied and are still lying for Fauci. BIrx, the WHO, Pfizer and the others.

"The sad fact is that the Covid mRNA vaccines have injured and killed many people. Many, many doctors and scientists have known for a long time that the Covid mRNA vaccines are poison, but these people have been censored and smeared and threatened. Some have lost their livelihoods because they have tried to get the truth out.

"Please please talk with Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Bret Weinstein, Dr. Heather Heying, Dr. Scott Atlas (the one who was on your task force), Dr. Joel Wallskog. Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. John Campbell, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Dr. Suneel Dhand, Dr. Angus Dalgleish, Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Naomi Wolf, Dr. Chris Martenson, and Senator Ron Johnson."

David Nelson
4hEdited

Here's the thing: Donald Trump doesn't 𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙙 being played, if he can get that introduced as evidence. "See? I was trying to do the right thing. If people are going to outright lie to you, waddya gonna do? Hey! I asked. They lied. That's it."

Remember in Trump 1.0 when Trump "delivered" a vote on Obamacare, and the execrable John McCain's make-or-break vote went with the Democrats? In the next 4 years, did Trump 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 try again? Nope, because he had John McCain to blame.

I respect Donald Trump for his achievements. Other than a deep love for this country, I don't know what other principles guide the President. He has bulldog tenacity, but that is not a principle really. I voted for him on the sheer patriotism issue alone: that, and that he didn't have drool on his tie.

If the communists have "useful idiots," we have our useful whatever-Mr.-Trump-is. I voted for him because he's a "wrecker," full knowing that he's probably something of an "unguided wrecker." I choose that over "unmitigated pestilence" every day of the week.

Because our perverse system somehow manages to get "Doom" a place on the ballot...

("Ottumwa in '26"...)

