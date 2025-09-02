Supporters of any politician are used to defending the indefensible—the hot mic moments, messy scandals, cringy merch, tweets that age like a carton of heavy cream left in the trunk for a week. But the one thing even diehard Trumpers [something I am not, incidentally] have never been able to excuse is Operation Warp Speed. Not just that he launched the deadly, never-ending medical experiment, but that he continually treats it as a bragging point. He’s called it “an incredible success,” “a medical miracle,” and—not even a week ago—“one of the greatest achievements ever in politics or the military.”

But yesterday, I’m sure you know, The Man Who Never Apologizes, Acquiesces, or Admits to Being Wrong Ever (TMWNAAABWE), actually suggested that Warp Speed may not have been the public health masterstroke that they’ve he’s bent over backwards to convince us it was.

That’s not exactly a victory lap. It’s more like the guy who threw the party asking the caterer, “Wait… wasn’t the chicken supposed to be cooked?” Even MTB was impressed! He’s hedging—putting Warp Speed on the table for inspection—but of course, you’d never know that from the relentless media spin.

Naturally, now that POTUS is waxing suspicious about their beloved jabs, the press corps is not about to let him forget that the big, beautiful program was developed under his watch. “Trump casts doubt on his own COVID vaccines program,” The Independent wrote. “In 2020, the first Trump administration rolled out Operation Warp Speed, which expedited research, testing and approval of COVID vaccines,” the New York Post reminded. “Trump brought us the Covid vaccine,” Vox moaned. “Now he’s trying to take it away.”

Axios tried the shame-on-you approach. “President Trump on Monday questioned whether the COVID shots developed during his first term are safe and effective after his health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., limited who can get them,” the outlet explained. “Trump praised the shots as a ‘miracle’ during his first administration, but now Republicans oppose COVID vaccinations by a wide margin.”

This is what passes as journalism today: Trump only started asking questions about Covid vaccines because Bobby Kennedy put limits on them. Maybe—just hear me out—it’s because the dam of vaccine injury is cracking, or he finally found time to sneak a peek at the data Pfizer wanted buried until the year 2098. And as for “backpedaling on the miracle thing because Republicans aren’t fans”? Please. This isn’t some high-school popularity contest where he’s trying to sit at the cool kids’ table. I’m pretty sure Trump is smart enough to realize that if massive swaths of the population oppose an experimental medical intervention, there’s probably a good reason. But sure, Axios, keep pretending this is about political peer pressure instead of, oh I don’t know, the actual safety of the most reckless pharmaceutical rollout in history. Nice reporting. Really.

Meanwhile, Fauci is trending on X again, and this time it’s not because “the doctor who became a beacon of hope for millions through the COVID pandemic” [*author throws up in her mouth a little] has released a new compilation of lies book. Just about every single post is calling for his arrest. At the risk of appearing overly optimistic, the guy might want to start practicing the phrase “protective custody,” just in case.

The panic down on the Pharm is palpable—and the collective strategy seems to be: “Deflect harder, men, the ship’s taking on water!” Paul Offit went on MSNBC to blame Kennedy for the CDC’s credibility crisis—which is weird because he was nowhere near the agency when they swore that spraying DDT over entire towns, schoolyards, swimming pools, and even children in classrooms was “absolutely harmless.” Nine former CDC directors published a joint op-ed in The New York Times yesterday scolding RFK Jr. for “endangering every American’s health” by dismantling their erstwhile agency. I mean, how dare he fire people who presided over the biggest public-health faceplant in American history! People would have kept blindly trusting us… if it weren’t for you meddling kids.

Actual photo of the CDC.

Here’s what regular readers already know: Operation Warp Speed might have been fast, but speed is not the same thing as success. (I could nuke a soufflé in six minutes, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat it unless you’ve got Pepto Bismol on hand and a trashcan nearby.) Maybe Trump realizes that now. Maybe the Overton window just shifted—hard. Maybe TMWNAAABWE was encouraged to dip a swollen pinky toe in the murky waters of perhaps-I-was- wrong -duped. Maybe, as some have suggested, Warp Speed was a strategic roadblock Trump threw up to head off a decade of lockdowns and FEMA camp roundups. [Note to Vee: I said maybe. I’m just collecting opinions here. But check out that video link if you have time and LMK what you think.] Or maybe it’s just another binder full of “stay tuned folks, we’ve got the dirt and it’s gonna blow your minds… next week.”

Alex Jones says arrests are coming. Sasha Latypova says (in so many words) that we’re morons for falling for the promise of a post-hoc miracle audit. Here’s what Pollyanna says: what was literally unspeakable a year ago—that Warp Speed was actually a Woeful Sham—is suddenly edging into the mainstream. And that’s not nothing.

I literally can’t WAIT to hear what you think! :)