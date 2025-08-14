Jenna’s Side

User's avatar
Dianna b's avatar
Dianna b
2h

Personally, I have my own non-negotiable conditions before I ever take another vax.

1. End the Prep Act...for good.

2. End the childhood vax schedule. They will never convince me that kids need 70+ shots.

3. End marketing campaigns for vaccines.

Seriously, if our lives were truly in danger do we really need marketing campaigns promoting vaccines?

4. Put Bill Gates in prison and shut down GAVI.

Is this asking too much?

Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
2h

Dazzlingly astute Jenna.

Was copied on an email yesterday from someone close to the fray:

“They are swimming in a sea full of sharks, so they are proceeding with caution and loading up evidence to support their actions on every front. I have faith that good things are coming.”

I too have faith even though at times it is only the size of a mustard seed. I’m putting on my “full armor” every day.

