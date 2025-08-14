I was working on two different posts when possibly the thirteenth person in less than an hour sent me a link to a Vigilant Fox EXCLUSIVE BREAKING STORY (that I’d already watched twice) taking a fresh look at RFK Jr.’s “universal vaccine” announcement.

*I’ll say here that this post—like many you’ll find in my archives—is in defense of Kennedy. I know there’s a massive MAHA mob out there that’s ready to have the man drawn and quartered, but I still have faith, and I’m about to tell you why. (And then you can tell me how gullible and stupid I am. Sigh.)

The quick backstory: Back in May, the NIH announced the development of a universal vaccine platform called Generation Gold Standard. From the NIH statement:

“This initiative represents a decisive shift toward transparency, effectiveness, and comprehensive preparedness, funding the NIH’s in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines. These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses such as H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses.” “‘Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency, and subjected to the highest standards of safety and efficacy testing,’ said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.” “The program realigns BARDA’s operations with its statutory mission under the Public Health Service Act—to prepare for all influenza viral threats, not just those currently circulating.”

MAHA was not impressed furious. People who had cheered RFK Jr. for years as the fearless truth-teller on vaccine safety were calling him every traitorous name in the book, accusing him of selling out to Pharma (again) and wondering how long before he gets his own seat on the CDC board. Can you imagine being equally attacked by both sides of the argument?



On the surface, I get it. “Universal vaccines” sounds like every last one of us is going to be served a monthly booster with our morning latte, like-it-or-not. But if you’ve actually been paying attention, Kennedy has promised over and over that he’s not going to take vaccines away from anyone who wants them—he’s just going to demand actual science, transparency, and testing that would make Anthony Fauci break into hives.

That promise sealed his appointment, lest any skeptics forget. Did you really think (not just hope/pray/wish) that he would take office on a Monday and have the entire vaccine schedule erased by Wednesday?

SOME OF YOU (HI, VEE): “No, Jenna, I didn’t. But I certainly didn’t think he’d be out there pushing for new ones! Tell me, Pollyanna, how that’s not a filthy betrayal?”

The logic is impeccable anti-vax algebra. First, you advocate for better, safer, newer, yes, universal vaccines—just like you promised the pharma peddlers who helped put you in office that you would. Then, you insist on transparency and exhaustive trials before anything is rolled out—just like you promised the MAHA moms who campaigned for you that you would. If When those trials prove the vaccines are unsafe, you pretend to be super bummed but—sigh—it’s the stupid science’s fault. You tried. Really, you did.

And if—against all possible odds—these vaccines prove themselves to be beneficial and not deadly, you can still claim victory. You asked the right questions, championed “follow the science,” and kept your anti-establishment credibility intact. (As long as you also never, ever forget the part where you promised never to force any injection on anyone as long as you live.)

Yes, I’m Pollyanna. But just yesterday, The Atlantic published a piece that suggests I’m not off the mark. The story is titled “Why RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vaccine Campaign is Working,” and would you get a load of the subtitle: “The Trump administration’s COVID-revenge campaign has laid the groundwork for Kennedy’s larger agenda.”

The piece goes out of its way to pretend it’s just “analyzing” RFK Jr.’s political balancing act, but the beginning-to-end vibe is, he’s way more anti-vax than he’s letting on. They breathlessly point out all of the things I have repeatedly highlighted in this substack: his swapping CDC advisors for skeptics, canceling mRNA contracts, and poking the autism-vaccine debate with a big stick.

What The Atlantic sees as “secret extremism” is, in reality, the perfect political rope-a-dope. Kennedy can convince the poke-obsessed crowd he’s burning the midnight oil brainstorming fresh ways to stick needles in people… and then insist on the kind of independent, gold-standard studies the public health establishment has avoided like kale at a truck stop buffet. It’s not only a brilliant play, it’s exactly what he’s been suggesting all along. Why the sudden outrage?

The “big bomb” in the Vigilant Fox exposé is the discovery that none other than the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation directly funded this new vaccine’s pre-clinical development. (Is anyone, anywhere, even slightly surprised?) Oh, and the formula apparently contains a known carcinogen. (Again, aren’t we all watching the same movie? Of course it does! That’s what they do.)

Me: So… you’re going to use Bill Gates’ money to develop a product that winds up in the trash? Say less.

Just a few weeks ago, Kennedy admonished the Gates Foundation-backed GAVI for making questionable health recommendations and working with social media to silence dissenting views during the Covid pandemic. He also called the organization out for “neglecting the key issue of vaccine safety in its zeal to promote universal vaccines,” before trotting out how deadly the GAVI-endorsed DPT vaccine is around the world. It’s a blistering takedown.

The amateur sleuths and former RFK supporters must have missed that one, because they are out in full force on X, gloating in all of their we-told-you-so glory. The MAHA account deleted a months-old video announcing the new universal vaccine! You were deceived. KENNEDY IS A FRAUD. Enjoy your dye-free Fruit [sic] Loops, chumps.

It’s FROOT Loops. Just saying.

Here’s the thing: Vaccine fanatics hear “universal” and get the same look dog lovers get when someone says puppy. The MAHA base hears “independent safety review” and smells blood in the water. In the meantime, Kennedy is building a bridge between the two (and also trying not to get murdered).

The Atlantic’s subtext—again, that he’s way more anti-vax than he’s letting on—just proves the point. They see him as a Trojan horse. The MAHA crowd should probably see him as the same thing—only in this case, the horse is being wheeled right through the CDC gates while smiling politely and promising to follow the science.

Yeah, I’m opening myself up to your brutal criticism. Thank you in advance for not abusing that. I’d love to know how you voted in the comments—even if you vehemently disagree with me.

