Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Luce's avatar
John Luce
5h

Good funny summary .. even if painfully funny.. the bright side, as you point out and as anyone with a room temperature IQ can see, the hysteria of the steamroller inquisitors (who wouldn’t let Bobby answer for fear of being nakedly exposed) was an utter defeat for their $ driven agenda .. the status quo about our sick system is terrible and America knows it - so firing the whole corrupt and incompetent CDC staff is most welcome news! Thanks for posting this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
5h

Obviously the Senators are protecting their benefactors and future campaign contributions. Here’s the rub; current law allows these agencies and employees to accept private grants and donations like a they’re a charity. Anyone with half a brain can see the conflict of interest here. In order to truly change the ecosystem of the CDC and FDA, they need to change the law to prevent this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
149 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture