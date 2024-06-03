Most of us who have been paying attention understand that the WHO’s recent failure to reach a consensus on the disastrous Pandemic Preparedness Treaty they so desperately want to install was more of a non-catastrophic-loss than a sweeping, definitive win. In fact, in response to the stalemate, Tedros Gerbilmonkeypox, the leader of the tenacious tyrants (great band name, BTW) literally said, “We will try everything [because] the world still needs a pandemic treaty.”

World: Actually, Gerbilmonkeypox, we don’t.

Gerbilmonkeypox: Sing it with me: I scream, you scream, we all scream for pandemic preparedness treaties!

World: No, thank you.

Gerbilmonkeypox: But climate change! Universal health coverage! Global citizenry! Reproductive care! Ukraine!

World: Why is this guy even still talking?

While the planetary populace has been busy debating the wisdom of allowing a convicted felon to run for president and celebrating the record-setting drag queen story time that kicked off Philadelphia Pride Month I wish I were making that up, the WHO quietly announced the adoption of a series of amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) that “strengthen global preparedness, surveillance, and response to public health emergencies, including pandemics.”

Look how forthright they are! They put surveillance right in their mission statement!

Paging Dr. Diggity, stat!

Among countless other infuriating yet predictable things, Gerbilmonkeypox said:

“Today, the nations of the world made history at the World Health Assembly. After two years of negotiations, they adopted a strong package of amendments to the International Health Regulations, based on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. It has agreed to extend the mandate of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, to finalize negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement as soon as possible, and by next year’s World Health Assembly at the latest. [Emphasis mine.] The success of the IHR amendments demonstrates that in our divided and divisive world, countries can still come together to find common cause, and common ground.”

Don’t even get me *started* on the “common ground” I’d like to see these globalists occupying.

The sweeping, terrifying, predatory amendments include:

The introduction of a definition of a pandemic emergency to trigger more effective international collaboration in response to events that are at risk of becoming, or have become, a pandemic. [Author’s translation: We can lock you down for a single case of seasonal allergies anywhere on the planet.]

A commitment to solidarity and equity on strengthening access to medical products and financing. [Author’s translation: We want to depopulate wealthy and impoverished nations equally. You’re welcome!]

The establishment of the States Parties Committee to facilitate the effective implementation of the amended Regulations . [Author’s translation: We are going to hand-pick the most inhumane, unscrupulous, soulless individuals in the organization to make sure we get this shit done.]

The creation of National IHR Authorities to improve coordination of implementation of the Regulations within and among countries. [Author’s note: See previous author’s note(s).]

While the word vaccine doesn’t make a single appearance in the WHO’s press release earnestly announcing the amendment package, Gerbilmonkeypox is keen to point out that jabbing all of humanity for the rest of ever is and always will be the diabolical organization’s top priority:

"You know the serious challenge that's posed by anti-vaxxers and I think we need to strategize to really push back because vaccines work, vaccines affect adults and we have science, evidence, on our side. I think it's time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers. I think they use Covid as an opportunity and you know all the havoc they're creating..."

“And we would have gotten away with it… if it weren’t for you meddling anti-vaxxers!”

Dr. David E. Martin delivered a brilliant and detailed diatribe on the WHO’s origins [as a criminal organization] and purposes [to enable criminal behavior where’s the lie?] that I highly recommend devoting twenty-three minutes to when you can. In the meantime, I’ll gladly spoil the ending for you:

“Until we treat this as a criminal conspiracy of criminal racketeers resulting in global terrorism for the purpose of profiteering and murder… until we have that conversation, we’re having the wrong conversation. Because we are not here to debate the merits of a modified agreement for a criminal racketeering organization, we are here to end the criminal organization itself. This is my call to every single person on this planet: Don’t just limit the power of the WHO, destroy the WHO.”

While we’re trying to figure out precisely how to do that, let’s not let ourselves get paralyzed with despair. (Little known fact: Paralyzed people People with impaired mobility are the lowest hanging fruit on the criminal racketeer’s food chain.) The inimitable Meryl Nass, who is eyeballs deep in this BS all day every day, insists that “the IHRs that passed were merely a face-saving measure,” and that “THIS WAS A HUGE WIN [because] the globalists got essentially nothing that was important to them.” (As skeptical as I might be, her words are music to this glass-overflowing, kittens-and-sunshine, Pollyanatomically correct gal. ) Further, Nass outlined the list of dodged bullets that were actually removed from the existing IHR amendments and indeed warrant celebrating:

From Meryl’s substack; read it here and follow her if you don’t already.

Although Gerbilmonkeypox has an impressive 2 million followers on X, a scan of his feed tells me that not many of them are there to blow smoke up his pompous poop chute. Enjoy, if you will (I promise, you will) a few recent comments on his celebratory pandemic preparedness post:

I might have sprained a finger liking these comments but IT WAS WORTH IT.

And my personal favorite…

While we’re certainly not out of the woods yet, some of the biggest, ugliest trees have been cleared and if you squint, you can almost see sunlight peeking through the rotting ones that are still standing. Still, I’m keeping my pepper spray at the ready and my machete sharpened. This is no time to let down your guard.

This baby is ready to ship! I’m doing my first related interview today on Making Sense of the Madness with Jason Bermas on Patriot.TV—with lots more to come. I’ll post links soon (*unless I look/sound like an idiot hahahahahahaha but for real); meanwhile, you can check out the book and order here.

