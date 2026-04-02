Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
4d

There are reports that the "First fully functioning toilet in space," had malfunctioned, sparking concerns related to "Dark Matter."

Reply
Share
10 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
4d

First of all, I don’t like chocolate either! (Random but super important 😜). Also, I fell for yesterday’s C&C April fools - my jaw was on the floor and I was sick to my stomach for about 10 seconds when I thought Sleepy Joe was going to run in 2028 (I feel like an idiot). And then…I couldn’t believe your three headlines from today were real 🤦‍♀️. I don’t love April Fools pranks or any pranks. My kids know they take a huge risk of a hard slap as an automatic reaction if they jump out from behind a corner and try to scare me.

This is bad ass. Just. Like. You. 🤬🍑😘❤️

Reply
Share
5 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
125 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture