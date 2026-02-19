Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
5m

A giant alien spaceship story could be more effective than the Guthrie kidnapping to cover up the Epstein Files.

Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
7m

Deepfake tech is an advanced military PSYOP weapon, it was released to the public to create the following Hegelian Dialectic conditions:

How Deep Fake Internet Information: Photo/Video/Voice Will Lead to Forced Digital ID Requirements for Web Access & Constant Real Time Monitoring

Problem: Deep fake content makes the internet unreliable for information (ie we released our deep fake AI tools to the public deliberately in order create this problem). For example: political figures can be made to look like they are saying things they never said. Too dangerous, could start a war. Nothing can be trusted on the internet!

Reaction: Digital IDs - which they've been conveniently been building for at least ten years - are proposed as a novel new solution to this "unexpected" problem.

Solution: ALL internet usage must be tied to an individual and tracked, traced, and recorded through their unique digital ID. No access is allowed without it because we have to know who is doing and saying what in order to prevent the ^ problem. Come get your digital ID folks, or modern life will be made far more difficult due to zero internet access.

This will extend into every movement you make if you accept it. DO NOT get a digital ID under any circumstances

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture