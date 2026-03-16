Remember last year when the internet was absolutely convinced that Donald Trump had departed the earthly realm? For the better part of a week, social media was a tsunami of breathless declarations that the president had quietly expired somewhere between a rally and a cheeseburger run. The unequivocal evidence ranged from some badly camouflaged hand bruising to a Simpsons episode predicting his death (which, frankly, did give one pause).

Eventually Trump reappeared in public, very much alive and still capitalizing random nouns on Truth Social, and the internet went back to debating the “missing minute” of the Epstein tape.

In this week’s episode of The Collective Is Certain Someone Is Dead, the supposed corpse belongs to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. An allegation that is obviously bogus and has been thoroughly debunked.

Nevertheless, social media lit up over the weekend with claims that Netanyahu had been killed in an Iranian strike after reports circulated that his compound had been bombed and that neither he nor his famously online son—who reportedly posts on social media thirty to forty times a day—had been heard from in several days. Obviously, when someone who normally tweets like a caffeinated hummingbird suddenly goes silent, people notice.

The speculation spread quickly: Maybe the PM had been killed. Maybe he’d been injured. Maybe he’d quietly fled the country. Maybe Mossad had moved him to a bunker somewhere beneath Tel Aviv with no Wi-Fi. (He reportedly also missed a war council meeting, which is a weird thing to miss during a war.)

Eventually Netanyahu’s office responded the way governments typically respond to rumors in the digital age: By releasing a video. Unfortunately, the video was not exactly reassuring.

In the clip, Netanyahu appears on camera promising the public that everything is fine and that he is definitely alive. But viewers immediately began pointing out what they believed were obvious signs of AI generation—most notably a moment where Netanyahu appeared to have six or possibly seven fingers and another where his teeth seemed to briefly vanish into the void.

To be fair, modern artificial intelligence is impressive, but hands remain its mortal enemy. If AI ever conquers the world, historians will probably trace its downfall back to the day someone finally taught it how many fingers humans have.

Netanyahu’s digital cameo did not convince anyone that he was, in fact, alive. (Well, except that one guy.) Instead, the funky footage became the refrain in a rousing chorus of “Conspiracy Realists Strike Again.” ♫♪♩♬

Which forced Netanyahu’s team to take the boldest possible step. They released another video. In the new upload—filmed in a corner café, so casual!—Netanyahu jokes about the rumors. “I am dead… for coffee,” he says, adding that he “loves his nation to death.” (So cheeky! See? I’m not dead—I laugh at death!) At one point—after waving around a filled-to-the-brim cup of coffee that never spills—he even raises both hands to the camera and encourages viewers to count his fingers, apparently aware that the internet had turned into a forensic digit-analysis unit overnight.

Naturally, this solved exactly nothing. Within minutes, social media users were pointing out additional anomalies in the footage and confidently declaring that this video was clearly AI-generated, too!

The fog of war is real—and it’s spectacular.

Because Israeli intelligence—whatever else one might say about it—is not exactly known for sloppy craftsmanship. This is the same government that can ostensibly infiltrate nuclear facilities, sabotage centrifuges, and track militants halfway across the Middle East using a phone battery and a pigeon feather.

The idea that the Mossad’s media department suddenly forgot how many fingers people are supposed to have feels unlikely. More to the point: if Netanyahu wanted to put an end to the speculation immediately, there’s a very simple solution available to him. It’s called a live press conference. Stand behind a podium. Invite reporters. Answer questions. Wave your perfectly normal five-fingered hands around in real time. Rumor squashed.

Instead, what we’ve gotten are two janky “proof-of-life” videos that look like they were produced at a junior high CGI summer camp. Obviously, they are not “proof-of-death” either, which makes a conspiracy theorist wonder whether the ambiguity might just be the point. Because if you think about it from a strategic standpoint, there are worse things in the middle of a regional war than having your enemies arguing about whether you’re alive.

Confusion is currency in conflict. If Iran—or anyone else—is busy trying to figure out whether Netanyahu is kicking, kaput, or sipping mojitos in Switzerland with Elvis and Tupac, that’s uncertainty injected straight into the operational picture. And uncertainty, in war, is rarely a disadvantage. (Granted, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced yesterday that if Netanyahu is alive, they will “pursue and kill him.” Which is an odd thing for the folks who already claimed to have done exactly that to say.)

So once again, the web has morphed into the world’s largest unpaid intel team. Thousands of people are now zooming in on Netanyahu’s latte like they’re working a crime scene. They’re analyzing the cash register screen and debating the laws of physics. As if all of this weren’t surreal enough, the journalist who initially highlighted Netanyahu’s last confirmed public appearance has reportedly been arrested by Israeli police—an update that will surely calm everyone down (LingOL). Meanwhile, the rest of us are left wondering whether we’re watching deepfake theater, a few compression glitches, or a geopolitical trompe l’oeil.

Time, as always, will tell. Until then, a large chunk of the internet will remain convinced that the Prime Minister of Israel has been replaced by a six-fingered CGI clone sipping fauxspresso in a virtual Tel Aviv café. Which, to be fair, is still only the second-wackiest bit of crowdsourced espionage to turn up online this weekend.

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