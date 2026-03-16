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Dan McCarthy's avatar
Dan McCarthy
11h

Whether he's dead or alive, one thing that *is* real is the absolute mess that is the Iran War. We outsourced our foreign policy to some folks in Tel Aviv, and now we are where we are. It is a clusterf*** of the most epic proportions. Operation Epic Clusterf***, it should be renamed. We don't have the ability to reopen the Straight of Hormuz without putting tens of thousands of American soldiers on the ground (in which case hundreds, maybe thousands will die), and Trump's only other option is to declare victory and run away (which I fear he will do...sounds like his style) which will only embolden the Russians and Chinese who watch with glee, munching their popcorn. I was MAGA from the beginning but I am sorry to say I think Trump has made a disastrous decision here.

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Vee's avatar
Vee
11h

Like most of the parasites, this world would be a better place without him. Unfortunately, he would just be replaced by another political parasite that is hellbent on carrying on the same agenda. This seems like another psychological operation though to distract us from talking about all the real war crimes being committed and the ongoing war against humanity.

War and propaganda has always been the same, it's just much more sophisticated. Every war is a bankers war and this one is no different. Carlin had it right decades ago and it still rings true today: https://youtu.be/B5xGPU1QWok

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