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John Wright's avatar
John Wright
3h

Being surprised that governments produce propaganda is rather naïve.

What we need is to educate our children to recognize the bias of propaganda, rather than being misled by it.

Covid was the greatest propaganda campaign ever unleashed and it still hasn't died.

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Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
3h

I have many friends and family who are addicted to CNN. They are older (like me) and started watching CNN when it was the first cable news source. Since Covid, CNN has endangered the lives of my friends and family. Just yesterday, after the Islamic terror attacks at Old Dominion University and the Michigan Synagogue, one Jewish family member (CNN addict) did not think we have an Islamic terrorist problem. Her grandchildren attend a Jewish daycare.

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