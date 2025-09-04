Okay, friends—this is it, the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. If FOMO has you reeling, feel free to upgrade for the full Jenna’s Side experience—now featuring 20% more snark! (Remember, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to be featured in my Subscriber Spotlight.) Thank you as always for your magnanimous support. :)

The Epstein circus has officially entered its three-ring phase, and it’s sort of making that whole ding-dong-the-Cheeto-is-dead business look sane. This week, Republican and Democratic lawmakers heard emotional, closed-door testimony from six survivors of Epstein’s abuse (two who had never spoken publicly before) and apparently it was a gut-wrencher.

Nancy Mace, herself a sexual assault survivor, left the hearing in tears. And Anna Paulina Luna did not mince words. “This is a lot bigger than anyone anticipated,” she warned, before dropping what can only be described as a political pipe bomb: “There are some rich and powerful people who need to go to jail. It’s also very much so a possibility that Jeffrey Epstein was an intelligence asset working for our adversaries… the question we have is how much did our own government know about it.”