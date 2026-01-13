Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
21hEdited

It’s fantastic that Trump can get the media to talk about his vanity and weight with all that’s happening in the world right now. He trolls them so hard, they haven’t a clue. And it is glorious to watch. Not one media outlet understands this: ignoring Trump is far more bothersome to him than saying negative crap. He truly embodies the adage of “there’s no such thing as bad publicity.”

Reply
Share
7 replies
deborah7isheaven's avatar
deborah7isheaven
21h

I tell my friends and family taking photos to 'make me look thin' all the time. I'm not delusional about reality, I'm kidding, but I also know there are better angles. Have we all not learned to take those photos from above to avoid that 'dbl chin look'?? and instead of saying 'cheese' I typically say 'suck in' . .. lol. What I love is that he's so real. He actually acts like a normal person. . . .

Reply
Share
10 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jenna McCarthy · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture