Jenna’s Side

Dr. Molly Rutherford
7h

Allow me to comment as a law enforcement spouse. My husband was a police officer in Norfolk, Virginia for 5 years, where we buried 3 of his friends who were killed in the line of duty and has been with Louisville Metro Police Department for 18 years, including several years as a homicide detective (including 2020 when Breonna Taylor was killed by a police officer after her boyfriend shot a cop who was serving a warrant in the femoral artery). What non LEO families do not understand is that the narrative around police shootings by the media is always one sided and always makes the officer the villain (except in the case of Michael Byrd, who killed Ashli Babbitt). Some of the past narratives have never been corrected, and friends of mine still believe the "hands up don't shoot" narrative about Michael Brown (later determined to be a justified shoot by the cop). They still believe Breonna Taylor was an innocent EMT, not involved with drug dealers and some even believe the cops served the warrant on the wrong house and that they did NOT knock (they knocked repeatedly, which was their mistake in hindsight). Renee Good was a victim of indoctrination by Democrats, including their media, and she was used as a pawn by a highly funded group of radicals who want to see the American experiment fail, i.e. Marxists. I pray that my husband never gives a person the benefit of the doubt if he finds himself in a situation where a person is apparently prepared to use a 4 ton vehicle as a weapon. While he says he would have used different "tactics" and likely would not have been in this position, the reality is that she was told to get out of the car, and she did not comply. She made several decisions that day that unfortunately led to her death. Lastly, Minnesota is corrupt. If you have not watched the documentary about George Floyd, produced by Liz Collin and others, I highly recommend it. Liz basically lost her job as an anchor at a local news station in Minneapolis, because she was married to a cop and was not willing to lie about what happened. https://www.thefallofminneapolis.com

Skenny
7hEdited

Some people support illegal immigration, the majority oppose it. The law is on the side of those who oppose it.

If those who support it resort to violence and/or obstruction, they become criminals. Arrest them. Renee Good agitated and escalated to physical violence. Her choice.

