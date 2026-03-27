Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Buffalo Pete's avatar
Buffalo Pete
1h

The plan truster in me wants to believe that they're building up to an October surprise before the midterms, but I'm with you, sister.

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🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
1h

Different administration. Same playbook. Same frustration. So much disappointment.

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