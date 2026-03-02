…Yes, we *will* get to WWIII… but you know I like to take the long way…

It was a beautiful fall day, sunny and crisp. The girls were little, maybe seven and nine—high on anticipation and especially adorable in the matching, sparkly Old Navy t-shirts they’d gotten for the occasion. The Pumpkin Patch wasn’t just the official holiday kick-off event; it also had hay rides and a petting zoo and a corn maze you could probably see from low-Earth orbit and a caramel apple stand. It was just over-the-top enough to make you not bitter about spending $36 on a pumpkin you could have gotten at Trader Joe’s for $4.99.

We were literally a block away. The light turned red, we slowed down, and before my brain could process what was happening, the driver of the car next to us jumped out, sprinted into the adjacent lane, and tore open the door of the car ahead of us. We watched in horror as he dragged the passenger out, pushed him to the asphalt, and began punching and kicking him. Hard. The poor guy tried to stand, but the attacker—wild-eyed and enraged—knocked him back down and continued pummeling him. He was already covered in blood. The driver who was with the victim—a pregnant woman, no less—emerged from her car just as I was dialing 911.

That was when I realized my husband Joe had thrown our car in park and was getting out.

“Get back here,” I screamed, actually feral. The girls were hysterical in the backseat. “Daddy! No! Stop! Don’t! Please!”

Joe is a big guy—6’ 3” with probably a 7-foot wingspan, and very athletic. He shooed the woman toward her vehicle and yanked the attacker back, putting his own frame between the two men so the guy on the ground could get to his feet and scramble back to his car. The aggressor was swinging at my husband but Joe kept him at bay. The pregnant woman sped off; Joe dragged the attacker back to his own car and shoved him in.

Cars all around us were honking—they had no idea what was happening other than the light had turned green and a bunch of yahoos in front of them weren’t moving—and I was trying to scribble down license plate numbers while also talking to the 911 operator and trying to shield the girls from what was happening directly in front of us.

I should have been proud—and later on, I was, I swear—but I was fuming when Joe got back into the car.

“You could have just gotten yourself killed in front of your daughters,” I said, choking back tears.

“I didn’t have a choice, Jenna,” he replied simply.

I know. He’s a good man—and we have far too few of those in the world anymore. (Also, hand to heart, that story was our oldest daughter’s “most traumatic moment” essay on her college applications.)

Anyway, from where I’m sitting (and no, I’m not a geopolitical strategist—just a woman with Wi-Fi and a functioning moral compass), that’s basically what Trump just did in Iran.

To be clear, this wasn’t a spontaneous attack. Trump warned Iranian officials, plainly and repeatedly, that the U.S. would not tolerate Iran restarting or rebuilding its nuclear weapons program. He told them exactly what he needed to hear—the same six words every administration has demanded for decades (but never actually followed through on): “We will never have a nuclear weapon.” They refused. They stalled. He gave them a deadline. And when the deadline passed and Iran hadn’t coughed up the magic words, Trump warned civilians in advance and told them to seek cover before making good on his promise to put an end to the reign of terror.

It was a targeted strike—one designed to hit the architects of the brutality, not the population suffering under them. Operation Epic Fury wiped out the command nodes, weapons facilities, and the top leadership responsible for torturing dissidents, hanging protesters from cranes, and poisoning schoolgirls. And unlike every disastrous Middle East “intervention” we’ve lived through, Trump didn’t topple a government to occupy the country, didn’t send troops, didn’t seize resources, and didn’t stick around to pretend we’re nation-building. He hit the monster terrorizing the villagers… and the villagers rejoiced.

All weekend long, social media was flooded with Iranians—as in, the people who actually live there—dancing and celebrating in the streets, waving flags, praising the U.S. and Trump in particular, and describing this moment as “a rescue operation.” Meanwhile, back in the States, liberals are too busy protesting to notice. You know, because the “peace president” just attacked an adversary! Unprovoked! Without congressional approval!

I get it. I actually do. After all, presidents don’t have the power to declare war; checks and balances gave that to Congress for a reason. Unless the president decides there is an imminent threat, of course, in which case he or she (in this case, thankfully he) can use his constitutionally-given Article II powers as Commander-in-Chief to engage in military action without prior authorization.

I know. It sounds pretty shady—a lot like declaring a “pandemic emergency” so you can push your poison shot through with zero oversight. But presidents actually do it all the time. Obama didn’t get congressional approval to bomb Libya or kill Bin Laden. Biden didn’t get approval when he bombed Syria. Clinton didn’t get it before launching a 79-day strike against Kosovo. None of that makes it right; I’m just saying there’s a precedent. And Congress rarely cares—until they can score political points by pretending to care.

If Trump hadn’t acted and the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had continued slaughtering civilians, half the planet would be screaming that he “stood by and let a genocide happen.” If Iranians themselves were irate over the intervention, they’d be accusing POTUS of “inflaming the region” and “destabilizing a fragile population.” But because he did act, and because Iranians are hyping him for it, the only hand they have left to play is the one where they run to the cameras clutching the rulebook, pretending they’re the guardians of constitutional purity.

Naturally, the press—which certainly isn’t about to show you countries all over the planet applauding Donald Trump—is predictably sprinting full speed toward the most sensational, least-verified angle out there. While Iran’s own people were celebrating in the streets, the country’s state-controlled propaganda outlets pushed out a conveniently timed narrative claiming the U.S. and Israel had bombed a school and killed anywhere from 80 to 153 girls, depending on who’s reporting.

Obviously I’m not there. I can’t say unequivocally that it didn’t happen. But dying-regime wartime propaganda is a documented thing. And independent sources inside Iran are warning that the regime is manufacturing tragedy because they desperately need to reassert control after losing their supreme leader. And we all know the Western media doesn’t historically concern itself with accuracy. So the same newsrooms that ignored the Iranian government massacring protesters last month suddenly rediscovered their passion for human rights and blasted the story like it was Dewey Defeats Truman all over again. The moment they had a headline they could weaponize against Trump—one that would be sure to feed the outrage machine—it was practically obligatory.

Unhinged online activists are acting like America just marched in to “overthrow Iran’s religion.” That ship sailed in 1979, kids, when radical clerics overthrew Iran’s government, seized the U.S. embassy, held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, and installed a regime that’s been repressing its own people ever since. That was the religious takeover.

What’s happening now isn’t about dominating, controlling, or erasing anyone’s faith. It’s about removing the Islamist power structure that hijacked the country 47 years ago—the same guys who built their entire political identity on “Death to America” and turned one of the most educated, modern populations in the Middle East into prisoners of their own government.

Nevertheless, the woke are losing it. They’re accusing Trump—of course—of literally being willing to start a world war to distract from the Epstein files. You know, the Epstein files that Democrats have had in their possession for two decades. Okay.

These are the same people, I’ll remind you, who have spent the last three years chanting “Free Palestine!” as if liberation were a moral obligation carved into stone tablets—yet the second Trump literally frees Iranians from a tyrant who just slaughtered tens of thousands of his own citizens, suddenly it’s “fascism,” “imperialism,” and “warmongering.” Apparently freedom is only important or necessary if it comes packaged in a protest slogan and features the right cast of characters.

While the left-wing media are being forced—over and over—to report Iranians hailing President Trump, many of his one-time loyalists refuse to join the conga line. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been rage-tweeting her disgust for 48-hours straight. Alex Jones promptly launched a Trump Breaks Campaign Promises tour. Tucker Carlson condemned the strikes with enough melodrama to qualify for a daytime Emmy—and the media immediately latched onto it as proof (for the fourth time this week alone) that MAGA is on life support. Meanwhile, Iranians themselves—again, the people whose lives are actually directly impacted by all of this—are publicly insisting that Trump just singlehandedly saved the entire planet.

Still, critics claim the strikes were illegal, destabilizing, or a reckless replay of every regime-change fantasy that’s ever blown up in America’s face. Others warn that the U.S. is careening toward rogue-state status or is about to unleash a region-wide chaos spiral with no clear end. There’s no plan in place for how power might be transferred to a new government. And of course, the most emotionally charged objection of all: Why should American soldiers risk their lives for Iranians at all?

But all of that framing misses the actual stakes—because liberating Iran isn’t selfless charity. A nuclear-armed theocracy with a documented history of terrorism by delegation, hostage-taking, and attacks on Americans is not “someone else’s problem.” Neutralizing a hostile regime’s capacity to wreak havoc isn’t about saving Iran or “doing Israel’s bidding”—it’s about preventing the next embassy bombing, the next proxy war, the next American casualties, and the next global crisis. In other words: we’re not risking American lives for Iran—we’re minimizing the far greater risks that come from letting its leadership operate unchecked.

(There are also theories floating around out there—and I’m not endorsing them, just reporting from the circus tent—that Trump wasn’t targeting nukes at all, but a CIA–Epstein–Deep State storage locker holding blackmail tapes, bioweapons, and maybe the Ark of the Covenant. According to this worldview, Obama’s $150 billion “nuclear deal” was actually a storage fee, Iran wasn’t an enemy but a Dropbox folder, and Trump is now personally retrieving the final encrypted “Epstein kill shot” while Iranians dance in the streets and the global elite frantically refresh their Ring doorbells. It’s a fun possibility to consider.)

The media wants this to be the story of a movement imploding, of a president going rogue, of America once again “destabilizing the region.” But in reality, a monstrous ruler is gone, the people he terrorized are relieved, and the only ones truly upset about it live nowhere near Iran.

Yes, it’s early in the process… and tragically, three American service members have lost their lives in Iranian retaliation on U.S. bases. No one should pretend there isn’t danger ahead—but danger was the status quo. The question was never “safe or unsafe,” it was “continue ignoring or empowering a regime that harms and hates Americans, or finally confront it.”

Let me be clear: I detest everything about war. By its very definition, it’s deadly, destructive, and implies someone is going to lose. I want it to be the last-ditch resort at the very best. But I also know that the right thing to do isn’t always the popular thing. It’s not always neat or painless or unanimous. Sometimes someone is getting their ass kicked in the street, and someone else has to be man enough to step in.

IDK. Like I said, I’m not a foreign-policy expert or an international security analyst. And I’m sure—as in, I’d bet my tiny little suburban tract-farm—that some of you will tell me I’m a moron gently express your disagreement with my position. I look forward to your respectful feedback in the comments.

