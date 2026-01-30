Jenna’s Side

Mike Myhre
1hEdited

You have good logic in your appeal, but logic is ignored. The people we are trying to reach are not thinking for themselves. They are operating in a hypnotic state and doing whatever the news tells them they should do to feel righteous. These are people against guns that are now arguing for guns. They were against war until they were supporting wars. A meme I saw yesterday sums it up well:

Tonight we'll go to the "nobody is above the law" protest and then tomorrow we'll go Protect people that are here by Breaking the Law. After that, we'll go to the "ICE needs to show their Identity" protest and then go to the "You don't need an Identity to Vote" protest.

These people refuse to discuss it or even explain why they are doing it. A conversation it would seem would reach a logical (oops there I go again, thinking logic will prevail) conclusion.

I used to say: "We can't both be right. One of us is wrong and they say "I don't want to talk about it"".

1 reply
TriTorch
1h

Minnesota wagging the dog:

From BinAnunnaki: "No way these people are rioting in sub zero weather for free. Who is paying them and how much."

From JackStrawWichita: "I read an X post this morning from a Spec Ops guy that says these protests are organized in exactly the same manner as what he's spent the last 2 decades fighting in the Middle East. The command and control structure is the same."

There is nothing organic about this uprising and it has many of the hallmarks of what Yuri Bezmonov warned about how the Soviet Union overthrew countries and expanded their empire. The four stages were (we appear to be in between stages 2 & 3 barreling toward stage 3):

1) Demoralization, "educate" an entire generation on the "proper" idealogy (15 to 20 years)

2) Destabilization, target country’s foreign relations, defense, and economy (ship all manufacturing to China, etc)

3) Crisis, 6-18 weeks of chaos as a climatic turning point.

4) Normalization, status quo and Overton Window dramatically shifted, expectations permanently gutted, military occupation standard.

Another way to say it: this is contrived, a formula, a script, it is not organic. We are being directed like puppets from a worn-out playbook at the merriment of psychopaths who own and control the media (what each side sees and hears, radicallizing all against one another) and who can hire armies of pretend rabble rousers at $26 bucks an hour with free dental to auction their souls on the alter of attempting to destroy the Constitution—the last bastion of genuine freedom on earth for themselves and everyone else.

The police hate the protestors and vice-versa, this did not happen by happy accident. We cannot let them divide and conquer us with this pathetic astroturfing

