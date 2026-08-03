Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
14hEdited

The first step toward reconciliation is the acknowledgment of wrong doing.

And it is up to us to give grace. God’s word tells us to forgive - seventy times seven.

It does not tell us to forget.

Excellent post Jenna. ❤️

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29 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
DJL's avatar
DJL
14h

I’m still waiting for people to apologize to me for their bad behavior simply because I was trying to point out the obvious lies, inconsistencies, and crimes against humanity. But you know, ….pride. I’ll be waiting a while I guess

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