Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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YGS's avatar
YGS
Mar 13, 2024

Well said! Perfect summary of the insanity of our times! If a 50 year old pervert wants to pretend to be a 12 yr old girl, fine...in his own home. Don’t expect the rest of us to pander to your perversion and mental health issues! So many of these people (can I still call them people or is that banned too?) and organizations who go along with this crap need to find some backbone and say ‘enough’ of this nonsense! Good grief...enough pandering to the minority woke!

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6 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Be This Person!'s avatar
Be This Person!
Mar 13, 2024

Princess Jenna, I have identified myself as Countess of Realm of Harman for many years now. I decided on Countess when I was in a fit and tired of my kids calling me “mom”. Not just once (I have four kids), but Mom…mom…mom…mom…mom. You get my point. At that moment I certainly was identifying as a mom. I really wanted to be somewhere else! Can I get an AMEN…anyone? So to you and all the self-sacrificing Moms out there, you be whatever you want! Then go make dinner because the mob is hungry and no one else knows how to turn on the oven.

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