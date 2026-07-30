Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
14hEdited

Can hardly wait for Childers, attorney extraordinaire, to weigh in on this topic later this morning. Great stuff, BTW, Jenna - your infographic kicked some serious you-know-what!

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
14hEdited

Jenna - I wanted to post this before I finish reading.

I read a stack last night that Meryl Nass cross posted:

⚡ WHAT YOU CAN DO

📢 Make the Call (even if you’re a Democrat) — Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs: (202) 224-4751. One sentence: “I support the Fauci contempt resolution. Please vote yes.” Then call your own two senators — the resolution goes to the full Senate

I tried calling the number last night and got a recording and then I was disconnected. I’ll try again at 9am.

PS - “The irony was thicker than the white, fibrous clots embalmers can’t stop finding in corpses since the Covid vaccine rollout.”

Thank for linking my stack. My numbers continue to flounder 😩

UPDATE AT 9AM - I tried calling. Still got the recording and disconnect.

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