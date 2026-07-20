There are certain things in America so precious, so closely guarded, that accessing them without proving who you are would be unthinkable. Classified military installations. Federal document centers. The gold reserves at Fort Knox. Nuclear power plants. All-you-can-eat fettuccine.

But actually.

It seems Olive Garden, home to scratch-made soups and the “Tour of Italy” coma, has implemented security measures that would make a TSA agent blush.

America’s second most popular dining spot recently brought back its iconic Never-Ending Pasta Pass—a golden ticket to thirteen glorious weeks of unlimited pasta, sauce, and toppings for the ridiculously low price of $100 plus tax [dine in only; i.e., there will be witnesses]. Unlimited as in literally without limit. You could theoretically eat there three times a day for ninety-one consecutive days, packing away 273 meals at a per-meal cost of around 37 cents. (*At that point, you’ll need the money you saved for new pants and Ozempic, but I digress.)

Don’t get any crazy ideas about sharing your card with your carb-loading neighbor, either. The passes are personalized and non-transferable, and according to Olive Garden’s rules, passholders must present a valid photo ID matching the name on the pass when ordering.

Which seems reasonable. I mean, we can’t have people roaming the country impersonating one another for infinite Alfredo!

The irony of having to show an official, government-issued ID to your OG server—and not to, say, your local poll worker—did not go unnoticed.

“Olive Garden requires ID to use their never ending pasta pass but most Democrat-run states don’t require your ID to vote,” conservative activist and influencer Robby Starbuck posted on X. “So in America, our pasta deals are literally more secure than our elections.”

“Ten thousand people had zero problem proving who they are for pasta,” wrote user @Sionainnagins. “Yet millions of Americans are told basic voter integrity is somehow discriminatory. Make it make sense.”

“I’m really glad Olive Garden was able to implement the SAVE America Act before the Senate,” political commentator Priya Patel quipped on Fox News. “The fact eating pasta requires an I.D. before voting is pretty ridiculous.”

And just like that, a pasta promotion became the most effective ad the election-security movement never paid for.

The timing couldn’t have been better, to be honest. President Trump just used his Thursday night address to urge Americans to pressure Congress to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act, legislation that includes voter ID and citizenship-verification provisions. And now here comes Olive Garden, demanding that you show your papers before they’ll plate your angel hair.

At this point, my list of things Americans need ID to do needs its own ZIP code. Serious, grown-uppy stuff like board an airplane. Rent a car. Purchase a firearm. Check into a hotel. Open a bank account. Buy a house. Legit. Sensible. No notes.

But we’re also routinely asked to prove our identities for things so spectacularly inconsequential they barely register. UPS holding your cat litter hostage? ID, please. Opted to pick up your Hamilton tickets at will call? Better bring a plastic card with your face on it. Like to borrow a book from the library? Kindly prove that you are, in fact, the person attempting to gain unfettered access to Goodnight Moon. Thinking about surprising your BFF with a birthday cupcake at work? The security guard at the front desk is gonna need your vitals. Want to check into a campground, pick up a gym membership card, replace a lost apartment key, or grab something from a storage facility? Odds are someone may very reasonably ask you to demonstrate that you are the human being whose name appears on the reservation, account, lease, or package.

Nobody calls this suppression. Nobody screams that requiring identification to prevent unauthorized access to a discounted plate of noodles marginalizes anyone. Nobody launches a federal lawsuit demanding that Olive Garden accept a utility bill and a solemn pinky promise. The concept itself—that occasionally, in situations where access to something is limited to a particular person, you might need to prove that you are that person—is apparently completely uncontroversial.

Until you get to voting. Then everything gets weird.

Reasonable people can debate what good voter ID laws look like. You can argue that states should provide qualifying identification free of charge. You can make accommodations for the elderly, the disabled, people born at home with paperwork that basically says “trust me,” or married women whose last names have changed more times than their Netflix passwords. Fine. Solve those problems.

But no. Instead, the left lands on ID is racist, ergo we should eliminate it. Respectfully… really? If identification is difficult to obtain, make identification easier to obtain! If a person can’t afford it, make it free. If someone is physically unable to get to the DMV, figure out a way to bring the process to them. I know scores of conservatives who would gladly volunteer for that job. Sign me up.

The idea that verifying someone’s identity is itself an outrageous demand becomes increasingly difficult to take seriously in a country where you have to prove your personhood to rent a carpet cleaner.

And the strangest part is how there’s not a single secondary instance where folks get offended by having to prove who they are. Nobody standing at a hotel desk says, “HOW DARE YOU QUESTION ME?” Nobody arrives at will call and gasps, “Oh, so now you don’t even trust me?” Nobody is organizing a march because an apartment manager refuses to hand a replacement key to some dude who wandered in off the street and announced, “Yep, 3B. That’s me.”

We understand instinctively why those rules exist. Fraud happens. People lie. Things have value. And when something belongs exclusively to one person, or when one person is entitled to use something exactly once, confirming that person’s identity is not generally considered fascism.

For as long as we’ve had systems that grant access to something finite and worth having, you’ve had to prove you’re the person entitled to it. Never not ever could you stroll into Olive Garden and expect unlimited spaghetti on the honor system. That’s not a new standard. That’s the baseline.

In the overwhelming majority of the developed world, showing ID to vote is about as controversial as wearing pants in public. In America, the man-on-the-street reaction to the subjugation argument is pure confusion: “Of course I have an ID. Is this a trick question?” Democrats claim to oppose proof of identity because it disenfranchises minorities—yet they have no problem insulting them, stereotyping them, and lumping them into one massive, incompetent mob. Funny how that works.

States have always run their own elections—everything from registration forms to which IDs “count” has been decided locally, with only a few broad federal guardrails like “you can’t deny anyone the right to vote based on race, sex, disability, or number of body piercings,” and “you have to let 18-year-olds vote, even if they’re wearing LEGALIZE IT t-shirts.” That’s how you end up with one state that wants your fingerprints and dental records before they’ll hand over a ballot and another that’ll give you one if you flash a Blockbuster card and a warm smile.

The SAVE America Act isn’t aiming to federalize elections, to be clear. It’s trying to set a pretty reasonable floor: prove you’re a citizen to get on the rolls, and prove you’re you when you cast your ballot. That’s it. It doesn’t erase state control, it just says that when you’re choosing a president or a member of Congress, everyone from Seattle to Savannah has to clear the same basic bar—no more “honor system” for something more important than unlimited breadsticks. The only reason you wouldn’t want such a radical rule is if closing loopholes interferes with your business model.

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