Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
8h

The entirety of the problem is republicans.

We expect democrats to resist, that’s a given.

But we have the power fire the troublesome parliamentarian and go forth to victory with our slim majority. Why don’t we…optics? It might be a sound bite in the midterms?

News flash - if you make it harder to cheat, you’ll do BETTER in the midterms, and beyond, because there’ll be less cheating. All of those bad things they say about you will be said about you anyway.

Get off your asses and pass the damn law.

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
8h

All elections will now be held in an Olive Garden and only Unlimited Pasta Pass holders will be permitted to vote…after showing appropriate ID to the hostess of course.

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