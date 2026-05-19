Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Ginny Moore's avatar
Ginny Moore
12h

“Government record systems are held together with duct tape, expired passwords, and a 1997 Dell desktop running Windows XP somewhere beneath the Pentagon.”

Note to self: put down the coffee before you read Jenna’s Side. I’m off to change my shirt now. 🤣🤣🤣

You are my favorite angry peach. 🤬🍑😘

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🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
12hEdited

Condolences Jenna🙏. Off to Kansas to celebrate the life of my uncle next week. Glad I only publish weekly. Looking forward to maybe discovering a new post or two. Written by you and not someone pretending to be you from the great beyond.

Interestingly…America seems to be the only voting industrialized country that has these issues…others require voter ID and most vote in person on Election Day, to, you know, eliminate FRAUD. Funny how that works.

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