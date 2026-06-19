There were roughly six million ways Sunday night’s UFC fight at the White House could have gone sideways. There were fireworks. Fighter jets. Motorcycle backflips. Tens of thousands of guests. Donald Trump. Benjamin Netanyahu. Elon Musk. Joe Rogan. Enough cameras to livestream the apocalypse in 4K.

After the security failures that preceded the Butler attempt on Trump, Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, nobody was eager to test whether the government had learned anything. Every security agency in the country had spent the past year being accused of missing warning signs, failing to communicate, and generally dropping the ball. If there was one place in America you’d expect to be wrapped in more layers of protection than a Soviet nuclear briefcase, it was the South Lawn.

According to federal prosecutors, five men allegedly decided to test that theory. The plan, as described in court filings, sounds less like a real-world scheme than a Tom Clancy novel brought to life: launch explosive-laden drones to create panic. Funnel thousands of fleeing spectators into predetermined sniper kill zones. When peak chaos is reached, send in a “second wave” to storm the White House gates. Just your standard-issue, meticulously planned catastrophe.

If that account is accurate, we’re not talking about a couple of disgruntled cranks sending a message. We’re talking about a plot that could have become one of the deadliest political attacks in modern American history.

Fortunately, someone’s mom called the cops.

They spelled ‘was the single most important piece’ wrong.

And really, that may be the only sane part of the whole story. According to court documents, the alleged scheme began falling apart when a 19-year-old blew his graduation money on an alarming cache of guns, ammo, body armor, and tactical gear. He also quit his landscaping job, locked himself in his room for long stretches to chat with his mysterious “online friends,” and was overheard discussing hit-and-run missions. His mother looked at all that and, unlike half the internet, decided maybe this wasn’t just a quirky phase. America may owe her a bouquet the size of a Buick.

The alleged cast sounds like a crew straight out of a Scooby-Doo episode: four Americans and, according to DHS, a ringleader from Mexico who overstayed a visitor visa decades ago (i.e. a “Dreamer”—thanks, Obama!) and decided to run a domestic terror operation from an apartment in Nebraska. They met this past March in a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old Republic” and then moved to supposedly-secure Signal chats to coordinate their deadly coup. (Turns out end-to-end encryption can’t trump beginning-to-end stupidity.)

The new buddies reportedly bonded over shared frustration around bureaucratic corruption, billionaires, the Epstein files, “secret elites performing demonic infant-sacrifice conspiracies,” AIPAC, data centers using too much water, and an assortment of “other government actions.” It’s less an ideology and more like somebody accidentally printed an Alex Jones YouTube chat.

It’s the data centers that got me.

MENTALLY ILL MAN #1: “Have you even seen how much water those server farms are sucking up? It’s an outrage.” MENTALLY ILL MAN #2: “I can’t even. We need to do something about it!” MENTALLY ILL MAN #3: “Let’s murder the president.” MENTALLY ILL MAN #4: “And maybe Joe Rogan?” MENTALLY ILL MAN-CHILD #5 [to self]: “I can just tell my mom I’m sleeping at Kyle’s.”

Their operational planning wasn’t much better. Prosecutors say the aspiring assassins reportedly couldn’t figure out how to make explosives, discussed robbing a U.S. Army ammunition plant instead, and even tried crowdfunding part of the operation. Apparently even overthrowing the government requires friends willing to Venmo.

And then, because clearly this story wasn’t absurd enough already, a fight broke out.

Not among the alleged terrorists. Between federal agencies.

The Secret Service claims the investigation was intentionally being kept under wraps because agents were still trying to identify additional suspects. But FBI Director Kash “Spoiler Alert” Patel couldn’t help himself. He jumped onto X to announce that “this FBI” had thwarted a planned attack—turning an active investigation into a full-blown media circus.

The Secret Service was not happy.

“I’ll tell you a phrase I learned early in my career in the New York field office, and that’s ‘Don’t choke on your own smoke,’” Deputy Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn told reporters. “Anyone that believes that case was worked in a bubble (by the FBI) is naive. I’ll tell you, the Secret Service led that investigation from the beginning.”

Sufficiently spanked, the FBI issued what it said was a joint statement by the spokespersons of its own agency and Secret Service:

“The FBI and U.S. Secret Service are proud of our strong working relationship. This investigation highlights that continuous partnership and could not have happened without the great work and coordination between our two agencies. This weekend’s thwarted attack should be a message to any criminal actor that if you target Americans, you will be found and brought to justice.”

As of this writing, all five would-be revolutionaries remain in federal custody, facing conspiracy to commit murder charges that carry up to life in prison—which is a lot of time to think about whether the crowdfunding part was such a great idea. Investigators say roughly 19 people were in the original group chat and that more arrests “could be coming,” which is about as comforting as a smoke detector with a dead battery.

So, to recap: an Ohio mom allegedly suspected her son was up to no good, picked up the phone, and may have prevented what prosecutors describe as a potential mass-casualty attack.

Four grown men allegedly recruited a teenager who couldn’t hide a $3,000 tactical shopping spree from his parents and then tried to finance the rest of their little revolution with a GoFundMe.

And the FBI allegedly couldn’t hide a victory lap from the Secret Service.

Five men. One mom. The entire federal security apparatus. And the most effective counterterrorism tool in America is still a parent with a functioning alarm bell.

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