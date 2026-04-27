In the lead-up to this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the media was covering it less like a meal and more like a weather event—tracking conditions, issuing warnings, and generally preparing everyone for something severe. And make no mistake, no matter who you listened to, one of two things was absolutely going to go down:

There was no third hypothetical scenario. No maybe-surprise Kid Rock-Niki Minaj duet, no Iran peace deal announcement, no mid-dinner evacuation order after a lone gunman breaches security—again—before being heroically taken down by Secret Service.

And yet, here we are.

Even before the loud bangs, it was shaping up to be an explosive evening. More than 250 journalists not only planned to boycott the dinner itself, but to be on site to “forcefully demonstrate opposition” to President Trump and “ensure he doesn’t feel welcome.” The Wall Street Journal was set to receive an award for “courage and accountability” for its Epstein birthday card story, the very one Trump is currently suing them over. Karoline Leavitt was literally outside promising “there will be some shots fired tonight”—metaphorically, obviously. In other words, the energy was already somewhere between a Ricky Gervais monologue and the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard trial.

And then someone showed up with an undiagnosed mental disorder (probably), his own weapons arsenal, and a remarkably clear path to potential calamity.

According to reports, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, a teacher from Torrance, California, somehow managed to access a makeshift room near the entrance of the Washington Hilton—where, in a sentence that should make everyone feel incredibly confident about event security, “there was no security”—and emerged armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives.

Before the attack, Allen apparently drafted a handy manifesto outlining his plan to take violent action against Trump and his administration. In it, he called himself a “Friendly Federal Assassin,” which is creepy in the way the threat of a “warm, inviting home invasion” or a “pleasant mugging” might be.

“I expected security cameras at every bend, bugged hotel rooms, armed agents every 10 feet, metal detectors out the wazoo,” Allen wrote. “What I got (who knows, maybe they’re pranking me!) is nothing. The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before.”

Outfitted for combat, the hotel guest and friendly assassin began shooting as he sprinted through the lobby toward the ballroom. Officers quickly returned fire. One Secret Service agent was struck—thankfully protected by his vest—before the suspect was tackled and taken into custody alive (despite initial reports to the contrary). Inside the ballroom, shaken attendees filmed dramatic selfies from beneath tables. The entire venue was evacuated, although not before a few freeloaders helped themselves to some booze (I am not making that up). Leaders on both sides immediately condemned the violence. The FBI is investigating.

And just like that, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner—an annual tradition dedicated to the noble art of journalists roasting politicians and politicians pretending to be amused by it—became an impromptu commercial for law enforcement, body armor, and the genius idea (whose was it again?) to build a big, beautiful, bulletproof, unbreachable ballroom.

Trump, for his part, emerged from the situation sounding almost statesmanlike. “Well, that was very unexpected,” he said in the brief post-kerfuffle presser, before praising the speed and professionalism of the Secret Service and public safety officials. When Kaitlan Collins—Trump’s media archenemy—gently asked if there had been any threats beforehand and whether he believed he was the target, Trump replied, “I guess. I mean, these people are crazy. You never know. We had resources everywhere. That was the first line of defense and they got him.” Honestly, it might have been their nicest exchange on record.

And then came the pivot.

Within hours, the narrative had shifted from “tense, politically charged dinner” to heroism. Resolve. Unity. The unwavering, unprecedented support of a fierce and fearless commander-in-chief. Cue the patriotic music.

He looks naked but apparently they strip suspects if they think they may have body bombs, which is a cozy thought.

“You saw the best resolve of American law enforcement because you, Mr. President, inspire them 24/7, 365,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “You give them the resources that they need and you know they know that you have their back. That is a changing dynamic in this country, and that’s why you saw brave Secret Service agents respond immediately, swiftly, to subdue and take down the suspect and safeguard the lives of thousands of individuals at that hotel.” “You saw the very best of America tonight. The very best unite us at a time of uncertainty because we have leadership here with the president and vice president that back law enforcement and the men and women I shook hands with today could not have been prouder to show up on scene.”

Meanwhile, somewhere in the background, the original storyline—the press vs. Trump, the boycotts, the lawsuits, the scandals, the awkward awards—quietly packed up its things and slipped out the side door.

Which makes you wonder: Was this even real?

Not gonna lie: As soon as they call something a “ conspiracy theory ,” I start to think it might be possible.

An unsurprising chunk of the internet is side-eyeing the “glitch in the security matrix” story. Iran—as in, the country—dropped a Lego video suggesting the whole thing was a false flag to boost Trump’s polling numbers. Some insist the mayhem was fabricated to deflect from (of course) the Epstein files. Or Trump’s military failures. Wait, it was a Reichstag event staged to seize power. No, it was to rally MAGA. Please. Obviously it was a convenient setup for the new national security infrastructure they’re about to roll out “to keep us all safe.” As always, it could have been any of these, a combo, or none.

Compounding the suspicions is the fact that these “isolated incidents” are starting to stack up. At some point, you run out of ways to describe the same failure as a fluke. When your entire job is to protect arguably one of the most important people on the planet, the assignment isn’t complicated: don’t let anyone get near him. That’s it. Not through an unsecured stairwell, not from a rooftop within spitting distance, not through a gap in the hedges at a place he visits regularly. And yet, somehow, there’s always a gap. If you hired someone to do nothing but lock your front door and every other day that thing was swinging in the breeze, you’d fire them... wouldn’t you?

To be fair, when it mattered most, at least one agent did what you want every single one of them ready to do—threw his entire body between the threat and the target without hesitation. Which is both incredibly reassuring and also slightly concerning that it keeps coming down to that.

Reporters who were actually in the room are deeply offended by any suggestion that they did not just survive a traumatic, life-threatening incident. And judging by nothing more than the look on Melania’s face when gunshots were announced, there was genuine terror in that room. I’m not saying it didn’t happen. A man with multiple weapons showing up at a high-profile political gathering is, unfortunately, not the wildest headline of the week anymore. But if you had sat down ahead of time and asked, “What is the only scenario where Trump wakes up to universally positive press coverage the morning after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?” the answer, sadly, probably would have involved bullets.

Don’t get me wrong. I love the heroism. I’ll take the unity all day long. It’s just hard (impossible?) not to note the timing. Because as soon as a shooter appeared, the story was no longer about Trump versus the media. It wasn’t about Epstein or boycotts or who embarrassed whom. It was about survival. It was about heroes. It was about the need for secure event sites. It was, essentially, about exactly the things Trump wants it to be about.

Maybe I’m wrong. (Unlike some people, I do not claim to “know” things that nobody on the outside can possibly know; I say what I believe and what I feel, and since I am human and all, every once in a while I turn out to be mistaken.) Maybe the timing was pure coincidence. It happens. Or maybe, in a room full of people whose entire job is to shape narratives, the only way to completely rewrite the script is to blow it up. Literally.

Am I nuts? Is Pollyanna on life support over here? LMK what you think in the comments!

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