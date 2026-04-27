Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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David Nelson's avatar
David Nelson
17hEdited

"More than 250 journalists not only planned to boycott the dinner itself, but to be on site to “forcefully demonstrate opposition” to President Trump and “ensure he doesn’t feel welcome.”

Ahhh, nothing expresses "total lack of bias", "basic fairness", and "dispassionate neutrality" quite so well as "forceful opposition." Bless the little spots where their hearts used to be.

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🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
17h

Can we say both legit and staged? Legit in the sense that yes, someone intended to kill the president. And staged in the sense that SOMEONE used yet another unhinged patsy to assassinate the president? Thats my vote. He tried. He failed. He did NOT act alone.

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