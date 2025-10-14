Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard schoenenberger's avatar
Richard schoenenberger
6h

Maybe I’ll loot my garage in solidarity…it needs cleaning anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 replies
Scott B Patchin's avatar
Scott B Patchin
6h

The hypocrisy is too rich for me. I will be spending the day hoping and praying for the complete destruction of the Democratic party in its present form.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
167 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture