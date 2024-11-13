In 1979, I ran away from home. Things had gotten pretty bad—my mom wouldn’t let me take my cat to school for show-and-tell, our new house in the country didn’t have cable TV, my older sister had hidden her diary in an annoyingly clever spot I couldn’t find for the life of me, and nobody would buy me the Saturday Night Fever album I desperately wanted.

It was insufferable. Unbearable. I had to get out of there.

One day after school, I tossed my Wonder Woman bookbag onto the bed, plopped down at my desk, and pulled out my Very Special Occasion stationery. It was meant to look like denim with little embroidered patches on it and it was the finest, fanciest letterhead my ten-year-old mind could imagine. I’d never been able to bring myself to use even a single sheet of it. Until now.

If ever there was going to be a Very Special Occasion, I figured announcing my daring and dramatic departure was it. Mom would save this note forever.

I wrote:

I was right. She did save it forever.

I placed this masterpiece smack in the middle of the orange formica kitchen island, yelled “BYE!” as loudly as I could and bolted out the front door, letting it slam behind me. I ran all the way to the neighbor’s barn next door. I could see my house plainly from my perch atop a bale of hay and was ready to savor Mom’s desperate, frenzied search.

She’s probably calling Dad. Or the police. Or organizing a search party. Or looking for a photo of me to send to the milk carton people. These were my actual thoughts as I watched her not running around frantically looking for me and shouting my name. A few hours went by, or it might have been twenty minutes. All I know is that at some point I realized with certainty that either she didn’t care that I was living on the streets [some people are born to be dramatic] or she was calling my bluff. Both options stung. The only thing that would have made it worse was if she’d strolled over to the barn and offered me a few bucks and a ride to the bus station.

It was getting dark. I was hungry. The neighbor’s barn was creepy and had spiders and probably snakes. I was not cut out for life on the streets. I slunk back home, defeated, just like she knew I would, and ate my Shake ‘n Bake chicken in stony silence.

It’s a funny story because what an immature, melodramatic little brat! She actually thought the world revolved around her and her petty needs—and that it would come to a stop if she didn’t get everything she wanted. Classic ten-year-old histrionics hahahahaha.

As you are likely aware, the cackle of petulant celebrities who threatened to run away and never come back the last time Trump was elected is at it again. I hadn’t thought much about their grousing beyond “good riddance” to be honest, until I saw a headline from The Independent wondering where are the easiest countries for American citizens to move to?

I was curious indeed. You know, so I could help Whoopi and Cardi B. find their new forever homelands.

“How easy is it to move to a new country?” asks the clip’s somber host. “After the last two presidential elections, plenty of people have had the same idea. And with this election proving just as divisive, the question is back.” The reporter (?) then proceeds to rattle off a list of super-simple transnational moves an aggrieved Yankee might make.

*offer expires at 12PM EST on January 20, 2025

“If you’re serious about making the move, there are options,” the Independent’s talking head assures. But you might want to do it soon… before that fascist dictator sweeps in and takes your every last right away (*even though he didn’t do that the last time around). Also please be serious about making the move; 2028 will be here before we know it and I don’t think I can take a third round of your whiny, empty threats.