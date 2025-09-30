Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
43m

Trust no one; question everything

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
She Speaks Truth's avatar
She Speaks Truth
36m

Jenna, I’m afraid you’re spot on right here: “Which makes me wonder: do they even care if we notice? Or is the whole point to see how much nonsense we’ll swallow before we choke?” Anyone else starting to choke?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jenna McCarthy
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture