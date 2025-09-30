I know. I should probably just move on. Charlie Kirk’s (alleged) assassin has been found, charged, and informed that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Authorities tell us the case is pretty much buttoned up; mainstream media has moved on to the latest gruesome mass shooting and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny landing next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

But I can’t move on. I won’t. Because nothing in the “official” story makes sense. Literally, none of it. And when nothing makes sense, you either start gaslighting yourself (“maybe that could make sense, I guess? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time something like that happened…”) or you admit the obvious: they’re lying.

And if they’re lying, the question becomes: why?

(I mean, besides the fact that that’s what they do and always have done and surely always will do.)

If they’re confident enough in their “investigation” to put a man in jail, where’s the bullet? Where’s the autopsy? Where are the medical examiner’s findings, the toxicology reports, the wound trajectory diagrams? Where is the sworn testimony of witnesses who saw Robinson at the site? Where is his formal guilty plea (besides those oh-so-believable texts to his lover/roommate)? Why was the crime scene literally dismantled—grass and all—within days? Who ordered it? Why was the Dairy Queen where the alleged killer was supposedly spotted minutes after the murder cleaned out, fenced off, and boarded up overnight? Why was the camera behind Charlie’s head removed immediately after the shooting—and where is that footage now?

Importantly, where is the “media” and why aren’t they asking any of these questions?

The press release version of events is so absurd that memes about it are going viral. (This one’s hilarious—warning, profanity alert.)

In the days after the murder—after authorities already had “the suspect” in custody, mind you—FBI Director Kash Patel boldly insisted that the agency would leave no stone unturned in its tireless commitment to get to the truth!

“We are meticulously investigating theories and questions,” Patel said nine days ago, the last day his name appears in a Google News search, “including the location from where the shot was taken, the possibility of accomplices, the text message confession and related conversations, Discord chats, the angle of the shot and bullet impact, how the weapon was transported, hand gestures observed as potential ‘signals’ near Charlie at the time of his assassination, and visitors to the alleged shooter’s residence in the hours and days leading up to September 10, 2025.”

FWIW, six of the nine areas of intense investigation Patel mentioned revolve directly around the assumption that Tyler Robinson is the shooter—which regular readers know I do not believe.

Again, I’m not saying Robinson didn’t pull a trigger or even that he doesn’t think he’s the killer. I just don’t personally happen to believe that he is.

The theories online are downright wild. The CIA and Mossad did it. As a “favor” to Erika Kirk, who is also Mossad. (Trump was somehow involved.) Erika was also trafficking children out of Romania and she may, in fact, be JonBenét Ramsey *I am not making that up*. No, the U.S. Army killed him. It was a palm gun! Wait, it was a drone. What? You’re all insane. It was obviously a ritualistic, deep-state cult murder. Please. It was all a fake; an elaborate Hollywood production. Hahahahaha just kidding, the entire thing was a hologram.

And then there’s this: there was no shooter at all. Charlie’s lavalier mic was equipped with an explosive device that was detonated remotely. (This is actually the only explanation that makes logistical sense to me, if I’m being honest.) I realize in a way it’s splitting hairs—someone still had to plant the device and then pull the trigger—but it also implies premeditation and coordination, not a lone-wolf with a lucky aim.

Theories outside of the safe, clichéd “radicalized shooter” narrative naturally leave you reeling: If it wasn’t some kid who was “fed up with hate” (make that make sense), then who was it? Whose idea was it? Who plotted it? Who executed it? Who knew about it? Who didn’t stop it? Who’s covering it up? And why?

I guess that’s why I can’t let it go. A man I respected is dead, and the lies they’re using to explain it aren’t even elegant. Or convincing. Or remotely consistent. They’re sloppy, obvious, practically duct-taped together. It’s like watching a kindergartener forge their mom’s signature on a field-trip permission slip. You don’t need a PhD in forensics to see it.

Which makes me wonder: do they even care if we notice? Or is the whole point to see how much nonsense we’ll swallow before we choke?

I’ll be honest: I’m tired. Tired of squinting at grainy slow-motion footage and trying to pick out details the FBI pretends they can’t see. Tired of the gaslighting. Tired of watching every media outlet chant the exact same explanations like a malfunctioning Alexa. And that’s probably the point. Truth-hunting fatigue is a real thing.

I know, I could shrug and say, “Well, that’s politics.” But I am pretty sure that’s what they want—to bury us in BS until we’re too tired to care. They don’t need belief; they need obedience. They want us clueless and easily led, grateful for whatever tidy headline tucks us in at night. The antidote is boring and relentless: keep digging, ask the dull questions, demand the unglamorous evidence—ballistics, autopsy, footage—and refuse to trade curiosity for comfort.

So I guess I’ll “move on” when the story starts to make any sense at all.

I know this is a controversial topic and lots of folks have strong feelings and opinions. Tell me about yours in the comments. :)

P.S. You may have noticed I’ve been a little slow in responding to comments lately. For the past several months, I’ve been working on a new book with Dr. Pierre Kory—a follow up to The War on Ivermectin. I’ll be sharing more soon (we’re almost done and hope to have it out in the world in just a few months), but I wanted to thank you for your patience and understanding while I try to juggle all the things. If you thought what they did with ivermectin was insane… just wait until you get a load of this. ;)