Here it is—the single post of the week reserved exclusively for generous paid subscribers. If FOMO has you reeling, feel free to upgrade for the full Jenna’s Side experience—now featuring 20% more snark! (Remember, annual subs get a free signed book and all paid subscribers get the opportunity to be featured in my Subscriber Spotlight.) Thank you as always for your magnanimous support. :)

If you thought the Charlie Kirk assassination story couldn’t get any messier, buckle up, buttercups. Every time investigators drop another “update,” it feels less like breaking news and more like watching a frosting-smeared toddler try to explain where the cupcakes went. I mean, the tale is cute and all, but the details just don’t add up.

Let’s start with the brand-new headline grabber: