Okay, Fine. We're Living in a Simulation.
A tale of rabbit holes, Reddit threads, and uncanny coincidences
Every so often, something happens that makes you question your reasoning, your grip on reality, or both—and leaves you wondering if some sophomore in a dorm room really is secretly directing The Truman Show: Part Infinity. This week’s glitch in the matrix centers around a 1998 thriller starring Nicolas Cage’s hairline (and, incidentally, Nicolas Cage) called Snake Eyes.
Get a load of the trailer:
In the film, which I’d never heard of and which gets consistently dismal reviews online, the U.S. defense secretary is dramatically assassinated in a massive, jam-packed boxing arena, despite tight security. Just before bullets fly, the fan favorite gets knocked out in the ring, causing an uproar. There are tons of sketchy, hand-gesturing suspects; conspiracy theories rage.
No big deal, right? I mean, people get shot in movies all the time. But let’s look at some coinkydinks, shall we? The guy who is murdered in this one: Charles Kirkland. The method of execution: Gunshot wound. To the neck. The left side, to be specific. The date of the match: SEPTEMBER 10.
In the movie, it turns out the boxer who goes down, whose name is Lincoln you’re-not-gonna-believe-this Tyler, does so intentionally, timing his dive to create a distraction at the exact moment of the murder. So, to paraphrase, a guy named Tyler takes the fall to help cover up a public political assassination.
This is rabbit hole-y even for me, but when researching for this piece I came across an interesting Reddit string. This is verbatim from one of the comments:
“The boxer, who takes a fall during the film, is named Lincoln TYLER. In Kirk’s case, TYLER Robinson is the named suspect in custody. In Masonic tradition, the Tyler is the officer who guards the door of the lodge with a drawn sword, ensuring that only initiated brethren enter. He keeps out ‘cowans and eavesdroppers.’ So, the Tyler is a Masonic Guard or Executioner. In the film, Lincoln Tyler is known as the Atlantic City EXECUTIONER.”
More fun facts: there’s a dude in drag involved in the film killing (in fairness, Tyler Robinson’s transgender boyfriend wasn’t even at the rally), parts of the movie were filmed at the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, and there’s even a character who is based on Trump. (Spoiler: The film’s patsy is a Palestinian operative but the real killer turns out to be… the security guard.)
And here’s where my brain really starts short-circuiting: Snake Eyes isn’t really about a murder—it’s about a cover-up. Cage’s character, a corrupt cop, runs around chasing red herrings, convinced he’s piecing together the truth, when in reality almost every witness is compromised. Sound familiar? It’s like watching Twitter threads in real time: everyone has the “real” video, everyone knows what “really” happened, and somehow the truth is buried under seventeen contradictory camera angles and a patchwork of shoddy media coverage.
I’m sorry, but did 1998 just photocopy itself onto 2025?
This is hardly the first time life has imitated art a little too eerily. The Simpsons has famously predicted everything from Trump’s presidency to the mauling of magician Roy Horn (of Siegfried & Roy)—seriously, how random is that? (At this point I’m half expecting them to drop an episode about Bill Gates buying the atmosphere and charging everyone on the planet monthly usage fees.)
The X-Files pre-called the pandemic, riots, masks, and vaccine rollouts. Family Guy featured a scene referencing Robin Williams’ suicide years before it happened. Wag the Dog—a movie about the White House hiring Hollywood to fabricate a fake war to distract from the president’s sex scandal—was released just before the Lewinskigate debacle broke and Clinton authorized airstrikes in Iraq. Even Idiocracy, which once seemed like satire, now plays like a live action documentary.
Every day, it seems less and less like we’re “living in unprecedented times,” and more like we’re “living in a rerun”—and not even one of the good ones. It’s like the universe has the world’s laziest streaming algorithm: Because you watched Snake Eyes, you might also enjoy democratic collapse, food shortages, and another celebrity trial you didn’t ask for. I’m just hoping for a reboot where the writers stop recycling side characters, cancel the apocalypse subplot, and maybe throw in a laugh track (so we know when to cry).
Tell me what you think in the comments. And if you enjoyed this post (or any of them, really) feel free to share!
I’m making a pretty solid run at this full-time-substacker thing. Your support sure helps. :)
I think when they plan false flag assassinations and other building destroying events, there is a department in the global deep state/financial elites that is in charge of either inserting in cartoons or movies elements of long planned events, or picking up elements from pop culture for events planned on a shorter notice. There is another department in charge of planting obvious evidence that the operation is a false flag, they want to make absolutely sure that any individual thinker will know for a fact that the official version is a grotesque lie. They plant several of them, sparking multiple contradictory conspiracy theories, to better obfuscate. Even people who blindly follow the media-fed official narrative, and consciously believe it, and publicly dismiss all conspiracy theories, know at the unconscious level that something is not quite as they say. That passport from a hijacker that survives what three steel-framed buildings could not, is consciously further evidence that it was all Al-Qaeda, but they know better, deep inside. The goal is to both demoralize and confuse the entire population, they lie to us, we know they lie to us, consciously or not, and what are you going to do about it, punk? That's where the cultural connections, the surreal coincidence pop in, the "elites" are so powerful they can plan these events decades ahead. And indeed, something like 9/11 took decades to plan before execution. It is part of the demoralizing of the population, between the confusion and the induced feeling of powerlessness, it is much easier to control that population. So people either exhaust themselves searching for the truth, or tune it all out, they have enough issues to deal with already.
Regarding the question, it is not a simulation, it is a clever application of crowd psychology by very powerful people, psychopaths, who surely can destroy a lot of things, but not the core of what makes us human, which is why they will ultimately fail.
Totally weird and interesting. I just can’t buy it though. 🤷🏻♀️ While I am not much of a churchgoer, I am a strong believer in Christ. And what I am observing since Charlie’s assassination is the devil throwing a shit storm of obfuscation. Just sit back and try to not get sucked in so deep that you can’t get out.