Every so often, something happens that makes you question your reasoning, your grip on reality, or both—and leaves you wondering if some sophomore in a dorm room really is secretly directing The Truman Show: Part Infinity. This week’s glitch in the matrix centers around a 1998 thriller starring Nicolas Cage’s hairline (and, incidentally, Nicolas Cage) called Snake Eyes.

In the film, which I’d never heard of and which gets consistently dismal reviews online, the U.S. defense secretary is dramatically assassinated in a massive, jam-packed boxing arena, despite tight security. Just before bullets fly, the fan favorite gets knocked out in the ring, causing an uproar. There are tons of sketchy, hand-gesturing suspects; conspiracy theories rage.

No big deal, right? I mean, people get shot in movies all the time. But let’s look at some coinkydinks, shall we? The guy who is murdered in this one: Charles Kirkland. The method of execution: Gunshot wound. To the neck. The left side, to be specific. The date of the match: SEPTEMBER 10.

In the movie, it turns out the boxer who goes down, whose name is Lincoln you’re-not-gonna-believe-this Tyler, does so intentionally, timing his dive to create a distraction at the exact moment of the murder. So, to paraphrase, a guy named Tyler takes the fall to help cover up a public political assassination.

This is rabbit hole-y even for me, but when researching for this piece I came across an interesting Reddit string. This is verbatim from one of the comments:

“The boxer, who takes a fall during the film, is named Lincoln TYLER. In Kirk’s case, TYLER Robinson is the named suspect in custody. In Masonic tradition, the Tyler is the officer who guards the door of the lodge with a drawn sword, ensuring that only initiated brethren enter. He keeps out ‘cowans and eavesdroppers.’ So, the Tyler is a Masonic Guard or Executioner. In the film, Lincoln Tyler is known as the Atlantic City EXECUTIONER.”

More fun facts: there’s a dude in drag involved in the film killing (in fairness, Tyler Robinson’s transgender boyfriend wasn’t even at the rally), parts of the movie were filmed at the Trump Taj Mahal Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, and there’s even a character who is based on Trump. (Spoiler: The film’s patsy is a Palestinian operative but the real killer turns out to be… the security guard.)

And here’s where my brain really starts short-circuiting: Snake Eyes isn’t really about a murder—it’s about a cover-up. Cage’s character, a corrupt cop, runs around chasing red herrings, convinced he’s piecing together the truth, when in reality almost every witness is compromised. Sound familiar? It’s like watching Twitter threads in real time: everyone has the “real” video, everyone knows what “really” happened, and somehow the truth is buried under seventeen contradictory camera angles and a patchwork of shoddy media coverage.

I’m sorry, but did 1998 just photocopy itself onto 2025?

This is hardly the first time life has imitated art a little too eerily. The Simpsons has famously predicted everything from Trump’s presidency to the mauling of magician Roy Horn (of Siegfried & Roy)—seriously, how random is that? (At this point I’m half expecting them to drop an episode about Bill Gates buying the atmosphere and charging everyone on the planet monthly usage fees.)

The X-Files pre-called the pandemic, riots, masks, and vaccine rollouts. Family Guy featured a scene referencing Robin Williams’ suicide years before it happened. Wag the Dog—a movie about the White House hiring Hollywood to fabricate a fake war to distract from the president’s sex scandal—was released just before the Lewinskigate debacle broke and Clinton authorized airstrikes in Iraq. Even Idiocracy, which once seemed like satire, now plays like a live action documentary.

Every day, it seems less and less like we’re “living in unprecedented times,” and more like we’re “living in a rerun”—and not even one of the good ones. It’s like the universe has the world’s laziest streaming algorithm: Because you watched Snake Eyes, you might also enjoy democratic collapse, food shortages, and another celebrity trial you didn’t ask for. I’m just hoping for a reboot where the writers stop recycling side characters, cancel the apocalypse subplot, and maybe throw in a laugh track (so we know when to cry).

