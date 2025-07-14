In the wake of the disappointing Epstein List non-bomb, it looks like Attorney General Pam Bondi is trying desperately to save face with (what’s left of) her base.

The entire MAGAverse: “Bondi needs to be fired immediately!”

Bondi: “Um… yeah… how about I pardon that doctor y’all are so fired up about?”

It’s not a bad play, TBH.

This weekend, Bondi—fresh off a public flogging over her inability (reluctance? unwillingness? refusal?) to produce long-promised “truckloads” of Epstein files—shut down the federal government’s prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore [aka The Most Politely Rebellious Doctor in Utah] like a blanket full of fake Louis Vuitton bags on Canal Street.

Moore, you may recall, was already on trial for refusing to injure or kill his patients faking vaccine records, destroying federal property, and injecting patients with saline instead of dangerous gene therapies—at their request. Which, depending on your political persuasion, either makes him a criminal mastermind or the Patron Saint of Bodily Autonomy.

Even if it’s nothing more than a distraction tactic, Bondi’s move is a decided win for medical freedom.

The case, born in the Biden DOJ under Merrick “Selective Enforcement” Garland, had become a rallying cry for informed-consent advocates, RFK Jr. supporters, and every Etsy seller peddling MY BODY, MY CHOICE t-shirts.

But just when prosecutors thought they might actually get a conviction, Bondi declared the Moore prosecution an example of “the weaponization of government,” which is a little like swinging a sword around while yelling no more sword fighting! I mean, sure, pretend it wasn’t a political backpedal. Maybe no one will notice.

FBI Director Dan Bongino responded to the drama by… not showing up for work (which frankly is probably the most relatable part of the whole saga). According to CBS News, “Bongino is weighing whether to resign from his role as a result of the Epstein fallout.” The Independent put it more bluntly: “A source close to Bongino told Axios that he ‘ain’t coming back’.”

Enter Elon Musk, a professional pot-stirrer who can’t pass up any chance to lob a flaming drone into a crowded room. When Trump took to Truth Social to defend Bondi and beg his followers to “stop talking about Epstein,” Elon popped up on X like the smug captain of the middle school debate team: “Seriously. He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised.”

Translation: I may have smoked a joint with Joe Rogan, but even I know that’s not how you bury a scandal.

A literal half dozen times. ;)

The implication in Musk’s tweet? Trump’s not defending Bondi because she’s doing a “FANTASTIC JOB”—he’s doing it because he’s personally invested in keeping that list under wraps. Musk deleted a similar tweet months ago suggesting Trump was on the Epstein list. He’s obviously not backing down.

As I’ve said, I feel pretty confident that if there was anything in those files that could definitively nail Trump to a wall, it’d have been leaked long before he took office again. (But if I’m wrong, I promise I’ll announce it with all the fanfare of a naked lady jumping out of a seven-foot cake.)

So now we’re all back where we started—or maybe, where we never left—fuming, speculating, demanding to know who’s protecting who here, and wondering if justice will ever be served (spoiler: it likely will not). Meanwhile, the fluster of folks in charge are unraveling like a bunch of napless toddlers in the snack aisle.

At least the good guy’s going free.

At this point, the federal government feels less like a functioning body and more like a Netflix docuseries that refuses to end.

ANNOUNCER VOICE-OVER: “This week on Clown World: a plastic surgeon turned political martyr, an attorney general trying to shake off the stink of failure by tossing out charges like Mardi Gras beads, an FBI director rage-quitting like he just lost a round of Call of Duty, and a billionaire tech bro standing in the middle of the rubble shouting, ‘The president didn’t invite me to his birthday party!’”

It seems to me like this entire circus has less to do with legal integrity and more about who can trend on X without accidentally confessing to a felony.

One thing’s clear: if the American justice system had an IMDB page, it’d likely have a 2/10 rating right now. “Occasionally amusing but utterly predictable and nothing ever happens.”

