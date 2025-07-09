Jenna’s Side

Brian Wilson
6h

How about this?

An Epstein Quickie

Judge Joe Brown believes that Trump Is using the Epstein files to blackmail the Deep State into surrendering.

Alex Jones and veteran jurist Judge Joe Brown have ignited fresh controversy with a jaw-dropping theory: Donald Trump, they say, has quietly seized the U.S. government’s most explosive “Epstein files” and is now brandishing them as leverage to make the Washington “deep state” fold.

On Jones’s program, the host claimed that a covert internal “raid” months ago wrested the FBI and CIA cache of kompromat—allegedly tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s under-age-sex-blackmail operation—out of agency hands and into Trump’s. Since that behind-the-scenes coup, Jones argued, once-defiant insiders have been “rolling over,” while even foreign allies “kiss Trump’s butt,” terrified of what could be revealed.

Judge Brown concurred, linking the story to the 2022 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s refusal to surrender certain documents. Under the Constitution, Brown stressed, the president has “absolutely unquestionable authority” to decide what stays classified. If Trump believed the records documented criminal wrongdoing, Brown said, he had a duty to keep them out of the archives—otherwise “the very people recorded doing wrong … would destroy it.”

Brown suggested those same files may now be pointed “at the deep state’s head,” already forcing intelligence and law-enforcement power brokers to “surrender rather than risk exposure.” He predicted that once private investigations wrap, “we’re going to start seeing something come out of that.”

The sensational narrative remains unverified, and Brown himself labels it “speculation.” Still, the prospect that a single trove of Epstein-related blackmail material could upend Washington’s power balance has reignited public fascination—and fierce debate—over what secrets the sealed files actually contain, and who now holds the trigger.

Margaret Anna Alice
6h

It’s a humiliation ritual. The more bombastically they lie to our faces, the better they feel about themselves when we let them get away with it.

To quote Theodore Dalrymple:

“The purpose … was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control.”

