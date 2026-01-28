I’m not much of a concert-goer, but I’ve paid actual money to see Katy Perry live… twice. I’ve scream-sung “Roar” in public. I’ve been sprayed in the face with whipped cream from her twin-tipped candy cane bra and I liked it. But even I was not spiritually prepared for Perry—astro-not, girl-kisser, recent proud plus-one to parasite Justin Trudeau—to hop onto Instagram this week and instruct her followers on the proper response to federal deportation policy.

Absolutely who we should all be taking moral guidance from.

I guess there are actually people out there who muse if only I had a nuanced understanding of Department of Homeland Security budgetary appropriations, and then immediately think LET’S SEE WHAT KATY PERRY HAS TO SAY!

I mean, she did spend nearly eleven life-changing minutes in sub-orbit, so she has a different perspective on life than you and I do. Plus she super-loves Mother Earth and she’s all about love and belonging and feeling worthy. So you can totally trust her when she tells you how you should feel about immigration enforcement.

A quick refresher on her historic, supernatural voyage into inner space (by yours truly), for context:

The woman is not well.

This week, the pop star—who once completely glitched out like a malfunctioning Roomba on stage, I’ll remind—posted a multi-slide PSA urging her 201 million followers to pick up their phones, call their senators, and demand they block $10 billion in supplemental funding for ICE. Not because she’s done a deep dive into national immigration strategy, mind you, but because “she’s sick of watching lawful citizens and noncitizens being arrested, assaulted, and killed by ICE.” (Apparently the singer has a healthier-than-average appetite for lawful citizens and noncitizens being raped, assaulted, and killed by illegal immigrants, since she couldn’t bother to advocate for them.)

Whatever you say, vinniemau5.

Perry even generously gave her fans a template—an actual preschool-level phone script—so they would know exactly how to threaten Congress with the activist version of leaving a bad Yelp review.

Do the right thing.

Her entire call to action reads like Dora the Explorer for wine moms: “¡Hola! Soy Katy! Say it with me: CALL. YOUR. SEN-A-TORS! ¡Vámonos!” Meanwhile, she offers no context about what ICE actually does, doesn’t bother to explain why the agency exists, and fails to even allude to the small fact that the Department of Homeland Security also funds FEMA, the Coast Guard, and TSA—so hopefully you won’t be involved in a maritime disaster or be flying anytime soon if your threats are successful.

I’ll remind folks that this is the same supernova who campaigned for Obama, Hillary, Biden, and Harris. The same one who dressed as Hillary Clinton for Halloween. (Perry: “Nah, it needs to be way scarier than Freddy Krueger or Hannibal Lecter. Oooooh! I’ve got it!”) Of course she wants you to advocate for criminals! She’s made fortunes boasting about her fondness for questionable activities—blackout drinking, getting kicked out of bars, enjoying casual three-ways—it’s basically her brand. I’m waiting for her new single—“Crushed ICE”—to turn into the year’s hottest Top 40 anthem for 12-year-olds.

Let’s also not gloss over the fact that Perry is now romantically involved with Justin “Brownface” Trudeau, the guy who froze the bank accounts of people and businesses who supported the Canadian Trucker’s “Freedom Convoy” protest. And now she’s appointed herself America’s resistance leader and urging *you* to protest ICE. (WHY?

Because it’s time to turn your anger into ACTION! It’s right there in the caption and again on slide #5!)

And yes, comments are turned off. Because nothing says “I’m confident in my position” like locking the door and hiding from your own audience.

Here’s the cosmic joke in all of this: ICE is already funded through the One Big Beautiful Bill to the tune of around $75 billion—more money than most federal law-enforcement agencies get in a decade. The outfit is staffed, secured, and bankrolled through 2029, regardless of whatever frantic phone calls Perry manages to prompt from her followers between Pilates and school pick-up. Her marching orders basically have the real-world impact of shaking your fist at a plane that already took off.

Sure, another government shutdown is looming if the Senate can’t approve the same Department of Homeland Security funding package Perry wants your help nuking by Saturday. But even senators who are threatening to block it say that a shutdown wouldn’t stop ICE because they already have massive funds locked in from the OBBB they can continue to spend—even if the rest of the government goes dark.

Better luck next album, KP.

The whole thing makes last week’s photo-op of Perry and Trudeau strolling around Davos especially nauseating. Because let’s be real: Justin “I Never Met a Crisis I Couldn’t Make Cringier” Trudeau is not exactly the political sherpa you want guiding your moral compass. This is the same political mannequin who stood on a stage last week and proudly told the global elite that Canada’s great show of national strength was… wait for it… running out of American whiskey.

No, really. He waxed poetic (with all the self-awareness of a man who was once blasted for belting out “Bohemian Rhapsody” in a London hotel lobby ahead of the Queen’s funeral and during the UK’s customary 10-day mourning period) about taking an American woman on a date in Montreal. When she ordered a Jack and Coke, the waiter had to gravely inform her that the entire country was out of American alcohol. And instead of realizing this made Canada sound like the world’s lamest wedding reception, Trudeau inexplicably held up running out of booze as “an example of Canadians standing up for each other at a time of stress, at a time of anxiety.”

Those were his literal words.

HIS DATE: “Excuse me, what? There’s no Jack?”

TRUDEAU: “I’m here for you, baby. I’m here with you.”

He called it “soft power.” Normal people call it “a supply chain failure.”

(I picture his mother cupping his cheek as a young lad and sighing, “It’s a good thing you’re pretty, son.”)

So now we’ve got half of a power couple that’s never met a global institution it didn’t want to moralize suddenly deciding you need to do something productive with your rage. I suppose once you’ve experienced 3 Gs in a bedazzled space Uber and conquered the WEF cocktail circuit, the next logical step is telling Americans how to run their border policy.

But hey, if the goal was to feel important on Instagram and dominate the news cycle for twelve hours, mission accomplished. Meanwhile, the rest of us will continue living on Planet Earth, where budgets are actual things, law enforcement exists, criminals face consequences, and nobody (except the lamestream media) cares what Katy Perry thinks.

I know lots of you don’t give a flying middle finger about Katy Perry—and believe me, I feel you—but don’t shoot the messenger. When her heroic activism comes up at your next dinner party, at least you’ll be in-the-know.

