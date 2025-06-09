Jenna’s Side

Jenna's Side

Donna LaBruno
4h

A couple days ago I stubbed my toe on a tree root. I blame climate change. The trees have clearly had enough and they are acting out.

Dan McCarthy
4h

Whenever I see the media run these 'climate change' scam stories, it reminds me of a job I had as a kid, in the kitchens of a hotel. The chef would send me on little fool's errands, like the time he told me to go and ask the bar manager for a 'long weight'. The management were all in on it, and how they laughed as I waited patiently at the bar for what turned out to be a very long wait. In other words, if you are stupid enough to listen to it, you deserve every bit of the angst and mockery it entails.

