IN CASE YOU’RE NEW HERE, Jenna’s Side Subscriber Spotlight is a perk for paid subscribers who have something they’d like to share with the class. Think of it as show-and-tell for grownups—except instead of homemade glitter slime or your pet rock Rocky [you clever minx!], it’s your business, project, purpose, or genius idea.

Upgrade today and get yourself on the list!

Anyone who’s been around Jenna’s Side for five minutes or more will recognize Laura’s name as a frequent commenter. What you may or may not know is how she spends her free time—which is basically traveling around the country with a vial of unnaturally large, rubbery-looking, stomach-turning blood clots. (She actually now knows to warn me if she’s going to text or email me photos hahahahaha but seriously I have a super-sensitive gag reflex.) Laura is on a mission to raise awareness about what COVID vaccines are turning into in people’s bodies, which she documents on her Substack, Clotastrophe. [Spoiler: It’s not pretty.] Laura asked if instead of filling out the Spotlight survey I would run the wonderful essay she contributed to Yankee Doodle Soup, and I was more than happy to oblige. Enjoy!

Adversity Ahead

by Laura Kasner

A year before the world went mad, I had a job I loved, working for a woman I adored. My husband, Tom, and I had just moved into our newly built home. All of my family and friends were healthy and happy. Life seemed almost too perfect.

I’m an optimist by nature, but one day, I distinctly remember thinking, Life is pretty darn great right now, but it’s not going to stay that way. There is going to be adversity ahead.

Adversity was putting it mildly. More like psychological torture that would shake me to my very core, an upheaval that would profoundly change every aspect of my life practically overnight,

The majority of the people I knew who contracted COVID lost their sense of taste and smell. I had suffered from that condition (anosmia) due to sinus issues for over five years and had finally found relief. As someone who loves to cook and loves to eat, I was terrified of a relapse. I eagerly got two Moderna shots in March and April of 2021.

I truly believe I was spared an adverse event “for such a time as this,” as the Bible says. I’m grateful to God that we don’t know the future and equally thankful that He is in control of it.

I woke up to the truth in October of 2021 when a fully vaccinated friend got COVID and ended up in the ER. We were assured we wouldn’t get COVID if we got vaccinated. I took the damned shots so I wouldn’t get COVID! I knew something wasn’t right.

I started reading every day for hours on end. Someone sent me a COVID protocol that included ivermectin. I found the FLCCC and then Dr. Peter McCullough. I started to truly worry about having taken those shots.

My twin sister, Leslie, and her family chose not to vaccinate. My thoughts were: it’s their business what they do with their bodies. Why would I worry about being around them if I’d been vaccinated? If memory served me right, no one ever cared if anyone else had gotten a flu shot or not. But of course, the entire world had collectively lost their minds—along with any decency toward their fellow human beings.

Leslie and I have twin brothers who are eleven years older. Leslie has twin grandchildren. We had always been an exceptionally close family, and because of that, I used to think we were exceptional. I was humbled to realize that the only thing that was exceptional about my family was the fact that we had three sets of twins in it.

Our brothers always doted on me and Leslie. They’re both extreme liberals and also atheists despite the fact that our father raised us with the belief that Jesus Christ died for our sins. Although I supported Leslie and her family’s decision, our brothers treated her horribly. I asked if we could just agree to disagree, but they wouldn’t even consider it. They accused us of being “violent, abusive, and hateful.” I tried desperately to be the peacemaker, but when they withheld their presence and affection and shunned and shamed my sister and her family, I didn’t take a side; I took a stand.

I sent Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s book, A Letter to Liberals, to my brother who lives locally to me, only to have him return it. He called me uneducated. When I answered “yes” to his question of whether or not I believed the vaccines were part of a depopulation agenda, he accused me of being in a cult. His last words to me were, “Kiss me goodbye because this is probably the last time you’ll ever see me.” I guess he honestly thought he could threaten me into his way of thinking. Sadly, Leslie and I no longer have any communication with our brothers. I never thought anything could come between my siblings. Our parents would be heartbroken.

For a while, I lived in a constant state of simmering rage. My twenty-five-year marriage suffered horribly. Tom told me I was crazy when I talked about the New World Order (which he thought was a conspiracy theory). He refused to read anything I sent him and thought our issues were a product of the strife with my brothers. My anger brought every challenge we’d ever had to the surface. We sought counseling, both individually and together. By the grace of God, we were led to wide-awake counselors. Tom started reading on his own and realized the things I had been telling him were true. Our marriage survived and is stronger because of it.

I decided I had to put that anger toward making a difference. I fervently prayed that God would show me my path. In November of 2022, He answered in the form of a Substack article by Steve Kirsch. A man named Tom Haviland commented that after seeing the movie Died Suddenly, he’d taken it upon himself to begin looking into the horrifying fibrous clots embalmers were (and are) only recently finding in deceased bodies.

Tom, a retired US Air Force Major as well as an engineer, mathematician, data scientist, and analyst, wanted to survey embalmers around the world to see if their results were in line with those from the movie. I’d worked in medical education for sixteen years but resigned when my conscience would no longer allow me to support the healthcare (sickcare) industry after I learned that hospitals were killing people for money and denying patients being with their loved ones as they took their last breaths. I had a lot of medical survey experience, and I offered Tom my assistance.

Tom and I received over 100 responses to our first survey in 2023. We conducted another in January of 2024, receiving more than 200 responses this time. We developed a close friendship with embalmer Richard Hirschman, who was featured in Died Suddenly. Tom and Richard have been interviewed by well-known voices in the medical freedom/truth movement, including Del Bigtree, Alex Jones, and Drs. John Campbell and Philip McMillan from the UK (both of whom have millions of followers). They’ve even gotten the attention of Joe Rogan.

Tom and I presented the results of our survey at two local patriot group meetings. If you had told me that one day I would be getting up in front of a room of over 100 people, I would have laughed and called you crazy. But God has given me the courage to do just that. I pray we’ve awakened some people and that they will never get another COVID shot. To know that the Lord answered my prayer about how I could use my anger in a positive way has been a true blessing.

Laura (right) with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

I’ve lost many friendships, some over fifty years long. I even lost friends who knew the truth, but my outspokenness made them uncomfortable. The pain is profound. As Martin Luther King, Jr. said, “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

Despite the loss of many family members (not just my brothers), God has placed new people in my life who have filled that hole in my heart. In a period of six short weeks, He sent three different people, not connected in any way, to tell me about the same church. This church is where I renewed the faith in God that was instilled by my Daddy’s teachings when I was a young girl. I was also led to a local patriot group, where I developed friendships that are deeper and far more meaningful than any I’ve ever had before. My relationship with Leslie, which was already extremely close, has grown even stronger.

My heart is so full that I am often brought to tears of profound gratitude.

This is my motto and my message: “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” (Proverbs 3:5-6 NIV)

Laura Kasner is a pissed-off, childless, married woman of a certain age who didn’t do much of anything truly meaningful in her life until God chose her for an important role in spreading the truth.

LEARN MORE ABOUT LAURA HERE:

Yuge thanks to Laura for being an active part of the tribe and for her generous support!