Discussion about this post

Laura Kasner
Thank you dear Jenna - for those that got the Covid shots like me, please do not assume you have these clots in your veins. It is far too early in our research to determine who might have a propensity for these clots.

I always recommend the protocols of Dr. McCullough and the IMA (formerly the FLCCC) for possible prevention.

Leslie Murphree
Thank you Jenna for being a real warrior & truth teller with a great sense of humor that has kept so many of us sane. Thank you for featuring my best friend & sis this morning

My sister is my hero. She has a memory for difficult subjects exactly like this one. Medical information, people’s names & faces. God has called her to this very thing. It’s not something my sis imagined herself doing. When the Lord calls you to something we need to heed His call. The Heavenly Father gives us all we need in these difficult & disastrous times. Matthew 11:28 says come to me all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest. Romans 8:31 If God is for us who can be against us. This is a spiritual battle. The Bible told us these things would happen.

