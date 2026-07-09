Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Richard schoenenberger's avatar
Richard schoenenberger
6h

In some way Charlie was a threat to the deep state agenda.

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Marlene Swann's avatar
Marlene Swann
6h

So. Confused. (Is it really that easy for me to have been gas lit?) Truly - have not one clue. I just don’t get why. Why all this drama, a beloved conservative obviously died so I can’t figure out the point of a cover up. Unless it was like too many people would have voted for him to be the next president? Not buying that - again, I just don’t get it. But that’s me.

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