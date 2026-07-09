Less than a year ago, Tyler Robinson climbed onto an unsecured roof, aimed a rifle at Charlie Kirk, and pulled the trigger. Now he sits in a Utah courtroom waiting for the system to say out loud what everyone already knows. I mean, his DNA is all over the scene. There are shoe prints. The kid confessed! What more do you people want?

Forty to fifty exhibits. Livestreamed proceedings. Daily courtroom updates across all major media. The grieving widow in the gallery. The machinery of justice, grinding forward with solemn purpose and majestic precision.

Because we have rules in this country. The judge can’t simply skip to sentencing. The justice system still has to look like the justice system. There must be motions, witnesses, exhibits, objections, and grave reminders about impartiality. Someone has to swear on the Bible that they’re going to tell the truth about whether they murdered someone—as if cold-blooded killers draw the line at lying.

In my rarely humble view, the verdict was handed down the moment Donald Trump went on Fox News and declared, “I hope he gets the death penalty.” The statement carried zero legal weight but packed incalculable political punch. Everything since that moment has been theater—the dramatic pageant of legal proceedings necessary to satisfy the masses that due process was upheld.

To be clear, this isn’t a trial. It’s a preliminary hearing—the legal equivalent of making the varsity team, not winning the championship. There’s no jury, no verdict, no determination of guilt or innocence. The question before the court will be simply whether prosecutors have presented enough evidence for the case to proceed.

The governmedia wants you to think it’s open-and-shut. Let’s walk through what they expect you to swallow here without chewing:

1. The Ghost in the Machine: Tyler Robinson was already sitting in a jail cell when a damning confession message was sent from his Discord account. Read that again. Someone—or something—was confessing to murder using his digital identity while he was in custody. Discord itself has publicly stated their platform was not used to plan the killing, directly contradicting the prosecution’s narrative.

THE MEDIA: But the Converse!

From one of my earlier posts .

2. The Bullet That Wouldn’t Match: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)—the federal agency with every incentive to nail down ballistics in a high-profile assassination—admitted they could not definitively match bullet fragments recovered during Kirk’s autopsy to the rifle the state is positive ejected the deadly shot. Not “it was difficult.” Not “we need more time.” Couldn’t definitively match. In a death penalty case. With a confession they’re hanging their entire theory on. That’s… not a good look.

3. The Sheriff Who Disappeared: Sheriff Nate Brooksby, the guy who facilitated and accepted Robinson’s voluntary surrender, resigned out of the blue. No announcement, no press conference, no retirement party, no explanation that would pass a laugh test. Just... gone. The first official point of contact with the accused after the alleged crime, a 30-year veteran elected sheriff, just gets the urge to play more golf in the middle of arguably the most high-profile murder case of the decade? He probably didn’t know anything anyway. #RetiredSuddenly

4. The Footage That Vanished: Crucial, close-up surveillance video? Doesn’t exist. In 2025, with redundant cloud backups, body cams, campus security systems, and thousands of phones recording—the footage that matters most is conveniently unavailable. It’s the oldest trick in the book, and they’re not even embarrassed to use it.

5. The Swift, Meticulous Site Clean-up: The DMV wants six weeks to process a name change. The city takes nine months to fix a pothole. The IRS needs eighteen months to answer a letter. But a crime scene of this magnitude? They didn’t just clean it. They excavated it. Within days. That’s not hyperbole. Every square inch of earth that might have held inconvenient evidence—gunpowder, blood, DNA, take your pick—was promptly hauled off to wherever inconvenient evidence goes to die. And then they paved over the wound like it never happened, before any outside investigator could set foot on the site. A thinking person—one who believes in due process and diligence and unicorns that poop pure glitter—might ask: why the rush?

6. The Confession Written by a Failed, Middle-Aged Screenwriter: The hilariously convenient alleged text messages from Robinson to his furry transgender lover read like a parody of a fake confession. (“Remember how I was engraving those bullets?” Really?) Steve Bannon called them “too much like a script.” Matt Walsh agreed. Even left-wing commentators like Joanne Carducci and Majid Padellan (collective 2.3M followers) said “No one is buying these text messages.” Not the right. Not the left. Nobody. When people who agree on literally nothing else all smell a rat, there’s usually a rat.

That’s just the first page of the Doesn’t Add Up list I detailed in earlier posts here and here and here. The all-you-can-eat buffet of security failures. The rifle that was apparently quickly and successfully assembled, disassembled, and reassembled—after leaving behind the screwdriver necessary for that job—under extreme duress. The lack of toxicology reports, medical examiner’s findings, and autopsy results. The weird signaling in the crowd (more than once). The sketchy dude right up front—a retired cop, reportedly—with zero ties to official security who showed up to “volunteer” and became part of the body-moving crew. The SD cards being swiftly removed from the surveillance cameras. The dead bodycam battery on the first officer on the roof—a “never event” in law enforcement. The speed at which the “lone wolf” narrative was locked in. It’s… a lot.

If those are loose threads around the edges, audio and video from the moment itself are where the official story starts to really unravel. Video analysis shows Kirk reacting to something at his chest before any visible external impact. The trajectory, the wound pattern, the body mechanics—none of it cleanly matches a rifle round from a distance. Multiple people who analyzed available audio recordings say the sound appears to come from somewhere closer. Oh, and from a different direction. They also note the conspicuous absence of the distinctive crack you’d expect from a high-powered rifle. And just for fun, the timing between the audible shot and the impact doesn’t line up with the supposed distance either. Other than that, the case is totally watertight.

And then there’s the crowd. Apparently nobody got the memo they were supposed to react like people in the path of sniper spray. Instead of ducking, scattering, or whipping their heads toward the rooftop, many simply stood there looking around like someone just dropped a tray in the cafeteria.

Last but not least, the persecution [that’s a joke—and that would be me] would like to present the smoking lavalier microphone. The one containing a lithium-ion battery, worn directly against Kirk’s body. Body armor and explosives expert Jon Bray has been analyzing this piece with the tenacity of a terrier after a tennis ball. His ballistic tests show a shaped charge—a small explosive designed to direct its force in a single direction—concealed in a lav pack would perfectly match the wound pattern and the puff of smoke captured on video. The findings are compelling enough that the exploding mic theory refuses to die, despite a coordinated fact-checking campaign to memory-hole it.

None of that closes the case—it just reopens the mausoleum of questions the media, police, intelligence, Erika Kirk, every narrative-drunk finger-wagger on social media, and even the president himself stubbornly refuse to ask: Who placed that mic? Who had access to Kirk’s person in the minutes before he took the stage? Why was the site scrubbed? Where did the surveillance footage go? Is it possible that Tyler Robinson believes he was the actual killer… but wasn’t?

Because that’s the thread that unravels the whole sweater. Hear me out: a patsy who thinks he pulled the trigger. Not a fall guy taking a dive, but someone who was positioned, conditioned, radicalized, and—critically—given a rifle that was never going to fire the lethal round.

The mechanics of that aren’t even exotic. A rifle can be modified to look, sound, and feel like a real shot without launching anything lethal. The shooter gets the full Hollywood experience—the kick, the bang, the adrenaline—so he assumes he’s the one who fired the fatal shot.

It’s almost too brilliant. Because once someone says, “I did it,” the evidence almost stops mattering. “Oh yeah? Prove it!” replied no one ever. The case is effectively closed. Not legally—that’s what trials are for—but psychologically. Emotionally. Materially. Investigators stop chasing alternate leads. The press stops asking who else might have been involved. The public files the story under “solved.” A confession doesn’t just add evidence to a case; it removes the need to look for more.

So essentially we have a mountain of weirdness… and a hearing that’s supposed to make sense of it. In court yesterday, the state’s own witness conceded a critical gap in the prosecutorial arsenal: there is no video showing Robinson firing a weapon. Investigators allegedly have footage placing him on the roof, in the stairs, in the crawl space, and at the exit—but not a single frame of any shooting. They also recovered no bullets or shell casings from the rooftop in question—although a bullet was found on top of a different building, which is… awkward.

That sound you hear? Oh, just the media trying hard to spin this.

GOLF CLAP FOR THE WIDE-AWAKE LADIES.

At the same time, the defense introduced evidence undercutting a claim long pushed by Tyler-deniers (including, famously, Candace Owens) that Robinson “never even set foot on UVU’s campus.” Apparently, he did—including multiple times on September 10. I never even realized we were arguing about his physical presence there, a now-confirmed fact that ultimately proves [*checks notes*] exactly nothing.

Finally, prosecutors unveiled the forensic centerpiece of their case: FBI testimony that Robinson’s DNA was found on a towel wrapped around the rifle they say was used in the shooting. (The one that couldn’t be matched to the bullet, but who’s keeping score?) The defense countered that “finding DNA” doesn’t establish when it was deposited, argued it could have been transferred or contaminated, and challenged the FBI’s testing procedures. In other words, touching a gun is not the same thing as killing someone. (Good to know!) So basically, another bombshell-turned-nothingburger.

If the case moves to jury trial, the prosecution’s aim is to prove—beyond a reasonable doubt—that Tyler Robinson murdered Charlie Kirk. The defense doesn’t have to convince anyone he didn’t; they just have to argue that the receipts don’t add up to airtight certainty. I’m not saying I have answers. But obviously, I have questions.

And the internet does not like questions. They really, really like the official version of events and think that anyone who doesn’t should immediately go to confession and pray for discernment. That is a direct quote. I am one hundred percent not making that up.

So… the guy was there. CASE CLOSED!! Obviously.

Needless to say, I’m not the only skeptic on X. This one had me LingOL (and if you’re listening to the audio version of this Substack, you’ll want to pause to watch).

This part below is lifted from a post I wrote just two weeks after Charlie’s murder. Nothing has changed for me since then, and to be honest, I couldn’t say it any better today.

Theories outside of the safe, clichéd “radicalized shooter” narrative naturally leave you reeling: If it wasn’t some kid who was “fed up with hate” (make that make sense), then who was it? Whose idea was it? Who plotted it? Who executed it? Who knew about it? Who didn’t stop it? Who’s covering it up? And why? I guess that’s why I can’t let it go. A man I respected is dead, and the lies they’re using to explain it aren’t even elegant. Or convincing. Or remotely consistent. They’re sloppy, obvious, practically duct-taped together. It’s like watching a kindergartener forge their mom’s signature on a field-trip permission slip. You don’t need a PhD in forensics to see it. Which makes me wonder: do they even care if we notice? Or is the whole point to see how much nonsense we’ll swallow before we choke?

The hearing wraps up tomorrow; a ruling on whether the case will advance is expected immediately or soon after closing arguments. Enjoy the bread and circuses, peasants. And maybe don’t hold your breath waiting for any real answers.

The tip jar is open!