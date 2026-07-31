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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
6h

Since this is happening in the same state that's providing barricades and porta-potties for Antifa and BLM in Madison, I seriously doubt that it's politically motivated.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/guess-whos-funding-barricades-and-porta-potties-madisons-marxist-antifa-encampment

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Dr. Raleigh Phillips's avatar
Dr. Raleigh Phillips
6h

“Karma’s a bitch and apparently drinks IPAs” love ❤️ it!

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