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Bob Brown's avatar
Bob Brown
9h

Haven't had time to comment lately. Had to say unsure in the poll only because I've never watched The View.

I do want share this. Got a call the other night from Christine at VSRF (https://vacsafety.org

), Steve Kirsch's org. They have started a campaign to get the child vaccine indemnity law repealed and are making several short videos to drum up support. This is one by Dr. MTB:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/fjd44qgmphrtze6tb9s50/vaccinepetitionforX.mp4?rlkey=p80q5262zyw4cobh7kjif4dxl&e=2&st=kwv7j619&dl=0

If that law gets repealed, it breaks the whole vaccine industrial complex as they can't exist if they are held responsible for damages.

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1 reply by Jenna McCarthy
The RISE Report's avatar
The RISE Report
14h

I unplugged cable TV when the kids were born. We now have one sewer line in our house, and it goes OUT.

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