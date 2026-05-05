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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
12h

Voted unsure;

Kimmel is not a comic.

He won't apologize.

Suspension boosts ratings.

He cannot be deported.

The best way, is to never watch.

He's entitled to his opinion.

No one is compelled to care...

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Meddling Kid's avatar
Meddling Kid
12h

Sadly, Jimmy’s actual stats show that he should have been replaced long ago, but because the talent pool on the left is so shallow, he represents the best of the best for them, so they run with it.

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