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Mary-Anne Sillamaa's avatar
Mary-Anne Sillamaa
9h

If you did not stand to financially benefit yourself, I would have passed on your post to a family member whose son is autistic. I will not pass it on. Others may react in the same way for the same reason.

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24 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
11hEdited

My granddaughter was bright and active. Then my daughter got extreme pressure from her pediatrician into getting her the MMR even though she already had skepticism. By the next morning her baby was not babbling any more, lost all eye contact, just laid there inert and acting drugged, while crying inconsolably. I had daughter put her on massive probiotics, bentonite clay, and feed her fermented foods plus massive vitamin C and a few other vitamins and herbs. Also she kept on breast feeding her for 3 years. It took about 9 months but she came back. Pretty sure if we had not intervened she would be autistic. She is a thriving teenager now, and never had another vax after that. I had read info from Dr. Natasha McBride in the UK (who cured her autistic son) about probiotics so that's why we tried it. Great that you highlighted Kerri!

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