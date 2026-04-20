Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Penny North's avatar
Penny North
5h

I’m still standing on my hope that the CDC just goes away.

It does nothing. It would not be missed.

Kennedy has the game figured out. It just isn’t Candyland. He knows better than to throw a hissy fit right off.

The best thing is to ignore her.

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🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
5h

I don’t know what this choice is all about…but I DO know that I don’t like it. I also know that the drama is making me oh so very tired.

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