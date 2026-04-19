Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
10h

Not necessarily the biggest all time fan of punk (although the Ramones "I Wanna be Sedated" rocks), but I AM a fan of ANYONE whose "hill to die on" is Freedom of Speech! Keep rocking brother - headed to play drums for our church's praise band (not quite "punk" but if everyone is there, we can bring it!)

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Laura Jacoba's avatar
Laura Jacoba
10h

Mad props to your sobriety, Keith!

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