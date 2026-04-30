Jenna’s Side

Jenna’s Side

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MS's avatar
MS
7h

Yup, right on brand. All I can say is Trump is the trumpiest trump to ever have trumped. The fact that he keeps coming up with ways to trigger the Lefties never fails to amuse me.

And Happy Anniversary 🎉!!

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38 replies by Jenna McCarthy and others
🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
7h

1. Happy anniversary!

2. When I saw todays’s title, I thought, “Of COUSE he did.”

3. Excited about the directory. Well done.

4. Now, I should probably actually READ your piece and start my day properly…

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