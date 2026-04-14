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🌱Nard🙏's avatar
🌱Nard🙏
3hEdited

It was dumb. It was funny. It was all the things. But the funniest thing was watching the media meltdown. Now substitute Obama for Trump in that pic and watch the reaction…!

And for all of the trolls out trolling today, Jeff Childers covered this yesterday. So, not dumb. Newsworthy. Silly. But newsworthy.

And to all of Jenna’s fans who don’t like the trolls, pop over to their profiles and BLOCK THEM. No need to ruin a perfectly good morning with their nonsense 😉. Reasonable debate? Good. Just plain meanness for the sake of being mean? Not so much.

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JudyC's avatar
JudyC
3h

I’d have more sympathy for those who find this the worst thing in the universe if this Pope wasn’t so transparent in his distaste for all things Trump. I’m not aware of any public condemnation of the massacre of Christians in Africa, Boka Haram, white farmer genocide in South Africa, the mass slaughter of protesters in Iran, female genital mutilation still occurring in Muslim countries as we speak, etc ad nauseum. Gee, maybe I missed it. By all means, the Pope should call for world peace, and is right to do so. I just question why he’s not equally concerned about it unless the focus is on Trump/the US.

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